Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Curcumin Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global curcumin market size is expected to reach USD 151.9 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7%. Product demand is anticipated to be propelled by its increasing application in numerous industries including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. It possesses valuable anti-oxidation and anti-inflammatory properties, emerging as a go-to pain relief choice for patients suffering from arthritis and osteoarthritis.
Rising awareness among consumers, particularly in developed countries including U.S., Germany, and Denmark, is likely to further fuel the demand for curcumin over the next eight years. It is an active component of turmeric, which is extracted from the Curcuma longa plant. The trend of increasing demand for ayurvedic medicinal formulations in numerous countries is observed, and this trend is projected to significantly benefit the curcumin market over the forecast period.
Curcumin or turmeric is widely used in cosmetic products. In India, turmeric is a key ingredient in several Ayurveda medicines. It is used to treat acne and eczema, prevent and heal dry skin, and slow down the aging process. Natural cleansers, including milk, when blended with turmeric, serve as useful natural cosmetics. These cosmetics are used to achieve glowing skin, and control and reduce the formation of wrinkles and lines.
Curcumin finds applications in food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, including dye-sensitized PV technology, and textiles. In 2019, pharmaceutical was the largest application segment in terms of both volume and revenue, accounting for over half of the share, owing to the rising requirement for curcumin-based OTC supplements. Product demand from the food industry has also increased in terms of volume owing to the growing demand for natural flavoring and coloring substances.
Key industry participants include SV Agrofood, Wacker Chemie AG, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., and Synthite Industries Ltd. In March 2016, Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. invested around USD 1.5 million in the research and development of proactive curcumin. Turmeric is also used for dyeing numerous fabrics including cotton, silk, and wool for a yellowish shade, which is likely to create market opportunities.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. Author's Internal Database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
3. Curcumin Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Curcumin Market Size & Growth Prospects, 2016 - 2027
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1. Major Raw Material Trends
3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends/Technology Trends
3.3.3. List of Key End-Users, by Region
3.4. Sales Channel Trends
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Curcumin Market - Market dynamics
3.6.1. Market driver Analysis
3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.6.3. Industry Challenges
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Curcumin Market
3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's
3.7.1.1. Supplier Power
3.7.1.2. Buyer Power
3.7.1.3. Substitution Threat
3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrant
3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.2.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape
3.7.2.3. Social Landscape
3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape
3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape
3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape
3.7.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
3.7.3.1. Joint Ventures
3.7.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
3.8. Market Entry Strategies
4. Curcumin Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Curcumin Market: Application movement analysis, 2019 & 2027
4.2. Pharmaceutical
4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.3. Food
4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.4. Cosmetics
4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2016 - 2027 (Tons) (USD Million)
5. Curcumin Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Curcumin Market: Regional movement analysis, 2019 & 2027
5.2. North America
5.3. Europe
5.4. Asia Pacific
5.5. Central & South America
5.6. Middle East & Africa
6. Curcumin Market: Competitive Analysis
6.1. Key Global Players, Their Initiatives, & Their Impact on the Market
6.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
6.3. Vendor Landscape
6.3.1. List of key distributors & channel partners
6.3.2. Key customers
6.3.3. Company ranking, 2019
6.4. Public Companies
6.4.1. Company market position analysis
6.4.2. Company ranking, 2019
6.4.3. SWOT analysis
6.5. Private Companies
6.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators
6.5.2. Geographical presence
6.5.3. Company market position analysis
7. Company Profiles
7.1. Wacker Chemie AG
7.1.1. Company Overview
7.1.2. Financial Performance
7.1.3. Product Benchmarking
7.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
7.2. BioMax Lifesciences Ltd.
7.3. Synthite Industries Ltd.
7.4. Hindustan Mint & Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.
7.5. Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd.
7.6. SV Agrofood
7.7. Star Hi Herbs Pvt. Ltd.
7.8. Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
7.9. Helmigs Prima Sehejtera P.T.
7.10. Tri Rahardja PT/Javaplant
7.11. Konark Herbals & Healthcare
7.12. Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
7.13. Sabinsa Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x5jpgv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: