MUNCIE, Ind., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported first quarter 2020 net income of $34.3 million compared to $38.8 million during the same period in 2019.  Earnings per share for the period totaled $.62 per share compared to the first quarter of 2019 result of $.78 per share.

Total assets equaled $12.7 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $8.6 billion.  The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $1.3 billion, or 17.9 percent, during the past twelve months.  Total deposits equaled $9.9 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.8 billion, or 22.6 percent over the same period in 2019.  Of the increases, our acquisition of Monroe Bank & Trust (“MBT”), which closed on September 1, 2019, accounted for $733 million of loan growth and $1.1 billion of deposit growth.  The resulting loan-to-deposit ratio of 87.2 percent and loan-to-asset ratio of 67.8 percent provides for fortress balance sheet levels of liquidity.

The Corporation’s provision for loan losses totaled $19.8 million and net charge-offs for the quarter totaled just $582,000.  The allowance for loan losses totaled $99.5 million as of March 31, 2020, up from $80.9 million as of March 31, 2019.  The increase of $18.6 million, or 22.9 percent, primarily reflects our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Non-accrual loans totaled just $15.6 million as of quarter-end and the allowance plus fair value marks on acquired loans totals 1.54 percent of total loans.  As of March 31, 2020, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.80 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.58 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.91 percent, providing fortress balance sheet levels of capital.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It’s humbling to lead an organization that has such a positive impact on our communities.  The resiliency of our employees and our customers is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.  The transformation of our business to remote work, drive-up consumer business and serving our customers through the processing of loan modifications and Paycheck Protection Program loans in the thousands is spectacular.”  Rechin also added, “Our profitability levels were negatively impacted by margin compression and provision for loan losses; however, the strength of our fee income businesses provided a positive contribution to earnings.  We believe our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings remain best-in-class.”

Net-interest income totaled $93.9 million for the quarter, an increase of $9 million, or 10.6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.  Net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.46 percent, declined by 38 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019.  Yields on earning assets declined by 51 basis points and totaled 4.38 percent. The cost of supporting liabilities decreased by 13 basis points and totaled .92 percent.  Fair value accretion had a favorable impact on net interest margin of 12 basis points in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 9 basis points in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $29.8 million for the quarter, an $11.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2019. Gains on the sale of securities increased by $3.5 million as we took advantage of rebalancing opportunities within the investment portfolio.  Additionally, gains from the sale of loans increased by $2.1 million driven by lower mortgage loan interest rates. Derivative hedge fees increased by $1.2 million as borrowers chose to lock in long-term interest rates.  In addition to the highlighted items above, most line items increased due to the MBT acquisition in September 2019.  Non-interest expense totaled $66.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $56.6 million in the same period of 2019.  Of the $9.6 million increase, nearly all can be attributed to the acquisition of MBT in September 2019.

The effective tax rate was 9.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 15.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019.  $1.2 million of the decline is attributable to the CARES Act providing the opportunity to carryback net operating losses to pre-tax reform income tax rates.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   
(Dollars In Thousands)March 31,
 2020 2019
ASSETS   
Cash and cash equivalents$127,731  $115,878 
Interest-bearing time deposits132,944  70,672 
Investment securities2,697,954  1,862,659 
Loans held for sale5,039  3,330 
Loans8,606,849  7,299,320 
Less: Allowance for loan losses(99,454) (80,902)
Net loans8,507,395  7,218,418 
Premises and equipment114,045  91,863 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  24,588 
Interest receivable47,489  40,931 
Goodwill and other intangibles577,366  468,256 
Cash surrender value of life insurance289,574  225,928 
Other real estate owned7,972  1,877 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable9,497  16,094 
Other assets147,776  70,431 
TOTAL ASSETS$12,693,518  $10,210,925 
LIABILITIES   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing$1,688,205  $1,381,183 
Interest-bearing8,182,279  6,666,615 
Total Deposits9,870,484  8,047,798 
Borrowings:   
Federal funds purchased47,000  20,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements183,317  111,783 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances480,995  345,013 
Subordinated debentures and term loans128,741  138,519 
Total Borrowings840,053  615,315 
Interest payable7,746  7,313 
Other liabilities197,275  84,651 
Total Liabilities10,915,558  8,755,077 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:   
Authorized -- 600 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 125 shares125  125 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:   
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares   
Issued and outstanding - 53,754,137 and 49,428,468 shares6,719  6,179 
Additional paid-in capital1,000,942  839,919 
Retained earnings716,518  611,220 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)53,656  (1,595)
Total Stockholders' Equity1,777,960  1,455,848 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,693,518  $10,210,925 


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOMEThree Months Ended
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)March 31,
 2020 2019
INTEREST INCOME   
Loans receivable:   
Taxable$96,652  $90,481 
Tax-exempt5,315  4,153 
Investment securities:   
Taxable7,631  6,095 
Tax-exempt9,335  6,871 
Deposits with financial institutions575  875 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock299  338 
Total Interest Income119,807  108,813 
INTEREST EXPENSE   
Deposits21,748  19,594 
Federal funds purchased111  93 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements352  330 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,774  1,814 
Subordinated debentures and term loans1,945  2,116 
Total Interest Expense25,930  23,947 
NET INTEREST INCOME93,877  84,866 
Provision for loan losses19,752  1,200 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES74,125  83,666 
OTHER INCOME   
Service charges on deposit accounts5,970  5,095 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees5,985  3,818 
Card payment fees5,907  4,826 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans3,363  1,295 
Derivative hedge fees1,939  781 
Other customer fees398  439 
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance1,360  989 
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities4,612  1,140 
Other income265  330 
Total Other Income29,799  18,713 
OTHER EXPENSES   
Salaries and employee benefits39,243  33,028 
Net occupancy5,801  5,027 
Equipment4,344  3,642 
Marketing1,443  1,074 
Outside data processing fees4,199  3,684 
Printing and office supplies387  315 
Intangible asset amortization1,514  1,528 
FDIC assessments1,523  707 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses505  1,165 
Professional and other outside services2,258  1,884 
Other expenses4,954  4,567 
Total Other Expenses66,171  56,621 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX37,753  45,758 
Income tax expense3,490  6,941 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$34,263  $38,817 
Per Share Data:   
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.63  $0.79 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.62  $0.78 
Cash Dividends Paid$0.26  $0.22 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)54,918  49,541 


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS   
(Dollars in thousands)Three Months Ended
 March 31,
 2020 2019
NET CHARGE-OFFS$582  $850 
    
AVERAGE BALANCES:   
Total Assets$12,573,238  $10,080,142 
Total Loans8,526,571  7,230,119 
Total Earning Assets11,292,430  9,132,129 
Total Deposits9,886,273  7,936,656 
Total Stockholders' Equity1,816,418  1,429,739 
    
FINANCIAL RATIOS:   
Return on Average Assets1.09% 1.54%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity7.55  10.86 
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity7.55  10.86 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets89.81  90.60 
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans1.15  1.11 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.03  0.05 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets14.45  14.18 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets4.38  4.89 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets0.92  1.05 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets3.46  3.84 
Efficiency Ratio52.17  51.18 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$22.46  $20.07 


NON-PERFORMING ASSETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Non-Accrual Loans$15,649  $15,949  $22,728  $25,635  $27,949 
Renegotiated Loans665  841  576  640  709 
Non-Performing Loans (NPL)16,314  16,790  23,304  26,275  28,658 
Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions8,017  7,527  7,156  1,131  1,877 
Non-Performing Assets (NPA)24,331  24,317  30,460  27,406  30,535 
90+ Days Delinquent312  69  82  209  134 
NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent$24,643  $24,386  $30,542  $27,615  $30,669 
          
Allowance for Loan Losses$99,454  $80,284  $80,571  $81,274  $80,902 
Quarterly Net Charge-offs582  787  1,303  128  850 
NPAs / Actual Assets %0.19% 0.20% 0.25% 0.26% 0.30%
NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets %0.19% 0.20% 0.25% 0.26% 0.30%
NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO %0.28% 0.29% 0.37% 0.36% 0.42%
Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%)1.15% 0.95% 0.97% 1.08% 1.11%
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.03% 0.04% 0.07% 0.01% 0.05%


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS         
(Dollars In Thousands)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
ASSETS         
Cash and cash equivalents$127,731  $177,201  $202,383  $128,185  $115,878 
Interest-bearing time deposits132,944  118,263  230,101  129,614  70,672 
Investment securities2,697,954  2,596,063  2,489,420  2,092,924  1,862,659 
Loans held for sale5,039  9,037  7,910  5,854  3,330 
Loans8,606,849  8,459,310  8,299,260  7,511,370  7,299,320 
Less: Allowance for loan losses(99,454) (80,284) (80,571) (81,274) (80,902)
Net loans8,507,395  8,379,026  8,218,689  7,430,096  7,218,418 
Premises and equipment114,045  113,055  113,446  91,767  91,863 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,736  28,736  28,736  24,588  24,588 
Interest receivable47,489  48,901  45,923  45,150  40,931 
Goodwill and other intangibles577,366  578,880  579,751  466,736  468,256 
Cash surrender value of life insurance289,574  288,206  286,747  226,241  225,928 
Other real estate owned7,972  7,527  7,156  1,131  1,877 
Tax asset, deferred and receivable9,497  12,165  15,187  12,340  16,094 
Other assets147,776  100,194  99,612  83,231  70,431 
TOTAL ASSETS$12,693,518  $12,457,254  $12,325,061  $10,737,857  $10,210,925 
LIABILITIES         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$1,688,205  $1,736,396  $1,777,365  $1,353,165  $1,381,183 
Interest-bearing8,182,279  8,103,560  7,988,086  6,966,163  6,666,615 
Total Deposits9,870,484  9,839,956  9,765,451  8,319,328  8,047,798 
Borrowings:         
Federal funds purchased47,000  55,000    75,000  20,000 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements183,317  187,946  191,603  119,674  111,783 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances480,995  351,072  354,609  460,042  345,013 
Subordinated debentures and term loans128,741  138,685  138,630  138,574  138,519 
Total Borrowings840,053  732,703  684,842  793,290  615,315 
Interest payable7,746  6,754  7,855  6,740  7,313 
Other liabilities197,275  91,404  117,901  116,863  84,651 
Total Liabilities10,915,558  10,670,817  10,576,049  9,236,221  8,755,077 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY         
Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:         
Authorized -- 600 shares         
Issued and outstanding125  125  125  125  125 
Common Stock, $.125 stated value:         
Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares         
Issued and outstanding6,719  6,921  6,918  6,182  6,179 
Additional paid-in capital1,000,942  1,054,997  1,053,148  841,365  839,919 
Retained earnings716,518  696,520  663,173  639,362  611,220 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)53,656  27,874  25,648  14,602  (1,595)
Total Stockholders' Equity1,777,960  1,786,437  1,749,012  1,501,636  1,455,848 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$12,693,518  $12,457,254  $12,325,061  $10,737,857  $10,210,925 
          


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME         
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
INTEREST INCOME         
Loans receivable:         
Taxable$96,652  $102,617  $96,850  $92,824  $90,481 
Tax-exempt5,315  4,671  4,500  4,244  4,153 
Investment securities:         
Taxable7,631  7,993  6,729  6,998  6,095 
Tax-exempt9,335  8,995  8,335  7,454  6,871 
Deposits with financial institutions575  1,203  1,363  784  875 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock299  342  355  335  338 
Total Interest Income119,807  125,821  118,132  112,639  108,813 
INTEREST EXPENSE         
Deposits21,748  24,074  24,830  23,087  19,594 
Federal funds purchased111  26  15  117  93 
Securities sold under repurchase agreements352  367  385  342  330 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances1,774  1,776  1,894  1,692  1,814 
Subordinated debentures and term loans1,945  1,994  2,076  2,123  2,116 
Total Interest Expense25,930  28,237  29,200  27,361  23,947 
NET INTEREST INCOME93,877  97,584  88,932  85,278  84,866 
Provision for loan losses19,752  500  600  500  1,200 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES74,125  97,084  88,332  84,778  83,666 
OTHER INCOME         
Service charges on deposit accounts5,970  6,312  6,107  5,437  5,095 
Fiduciary and wealth management fees5,985  5,384  4,429  3,931  3,818 
Card payment fees5,907  5,430  5,158  4,829  4,826 
Net gains and fees on sales of loans3,363  2,633  2,227  1,736  1,295 
Derivative hedge fees1,939  1,405  1,684  1,487  781 
Other customer fees398  434  450  341  439 
Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance1,360  1,458  1,144  946  989 
Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities4,612  1,039  393  1,843  1,140 
Other income265  150  524  1,064  330 
Total Other Income29,799  24,245  22,116  21,614  18,713 
OTHER EXPENSES         
Salaries and employee benefits39,243  39,358  38,942  32,709  33,028 
Net occupancy5,801  5,311  4,777  4,469  5,027 
Equipment4,344  4,429  4,030  4,117  3,642 
Marketing1,443  1,492  1,332  2,752  1,074 
Outside data processing fees4,199  4,428  4,435  3,929  3,684 
Printing and office supplies387  484  312  334  315 
Intangible asset amortization1,514  1,590  1,356  1,520  1,528 
FDIC assessments1,523    (668) 678  707 
Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses505  66  294  903  1,165 
Professional and other outside services2,258  2,899  8,251  2,376  1,884 
Other expenses4,954  5,144  4,293  3,800  4,567 
Total Other Expenses66,171  65,201  67,354  57,587  56,621 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX37,753  56,128  43,094  48,805  45,758 
Income tax expense3,490  8,298  6,337  7,749  6,941 
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS$34,263  $47,830  $36,757  $41,056  $38,817 
          
Per Share Data:         
Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.63  $0.87  $0.71  $0.83  $0.79 
Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$0.62  $0.87  $0.71  $0.83  $0.78 
Cash Dividends Paid$0.26  $0.26  $0.26  $0.26  $0.22 
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)54,918  55,520  51,570  49,550  49,541 
FINANCIAL RATIOS:         
Return on Average Assets1.09% 1.53% 1.30% 1.56% 1.54%
Return on Average Stockholders' Equity7.55  10.82  9.21  11.10  10.86 
Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity7.55  10.82  9.21  11.10  10.86 
Average Earning Assets to Average Assets89.81  89.71  90.37  90.66  90.60 
Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans1.15  0.95  0.97  1.08  1.11 
Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized)0.03  0.04  0.07  0.01  0.05 
Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets14.45  14.17  14.16  14.09  14.18 
Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets4.38  4.63  4.77  4.86  4.89 
Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets0.92  1.01  1.15  1.15  1.05 
Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets3.46  3.62  3.62  3.71  3.84 
Efficiency Ratio52.17  51.07  57.60  51.00  51.18 
Tangible Common Book Value Per Share$22.46  $21.94  $21.26  $21.01  $20.07 


LOANS         
(Dollars In Thousands)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Commercial and industrial loans$2,199,226  $2,109,879  $2,034,311  $1,877,042  $1,788,628 
Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers87,421  93,861  90,462  83,452  80,357 
Real estate loans:         
Construction643,674  787,568  670,138  624,548  542,501 
Commercial and farmland3,268,168  3,052,698  3,144,649  2,821,689  2,838,798 
Residential1,121,556  1,143,217  1,155,403  993,802  976,668 
Home equity570,398  588,984  601,335  548,006  536,208 
Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures129,765  135,989  131,246  98,384  108,216 
Public finance and other commercial loans586,641  547,114  471,716  464,447  427,944 
Loans8,606,849  8,459,310  8,299,260  7,511,370  7,299,320 
Allowance for loan losses(99,454) (80,284) (80,571) (81,274) (80,902)
NET LOANS$8,507,395  $8,379,026  $8,218,689  $7,430,096  $7,218,418 


DEPOSITS         
(Dollars In Thousands)March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Demand deposits$5,293,200  $5,250,568  $5,183,971  $4,309,473  $4,101,156 
Savings deposits2,962,821  2,896,177  2,808,745  2,358,720  2,338,266 
Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more694,062  736,843  731,693  720,536  670,199 
Other certificates and time deposits717,723  741,759  811,780  729,392  704,527 
Brokered deposits202,678  214,609  229,262  201,207  233,650 
TOTAL DEPOSITS$9,870,484  $9,839,956  $9,765,451  $8,319,328  $8,047,798 


CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS       
(Dollars in Thousands)           
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate		 Average Balance Interest
 Income /
Expense		 Average
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-bearing time deposits$159,859  $575  1.44% $145,935  $875  2.40%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock28,737  299  4.16  24,588  338  5.50 
Investment Securities: (1)           
Taxable1,368,546  7,631  2.23  902,402  6,095  2.70 
Tax-Exempt (2)1,208,717  11,816  3.91  829,085  8,697  4.20 
Total Investment Securities2,577,263  19,447  3.02  1,731,487  14,792  3.42 
Loans held for sale17,217  193  4.48  9,703  112  4.62 
Loans: (3)           
Commercial6,235,336  76,952  4.94  5,309,998  72,758  5.48 
Real Estate Mortgage870,654  10,402  4.78  743,736  8,321  4.48 
Installment759,614  9,105  4.79  665,050  9,290  5.59 
Tax-Exempt (2)643,750  6,728  4.18  501,632  5,257  4.19 
Total Loans8,526,571  103,380  4.85  7,230,119  95,738  5.30 
Total Earning Assets11,292,430  123,701  4.38% 9,132,129  111,743  4.89%
Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale48,656      (5,015)    
Allowance for loan losses(81,160)     (80,907)    
Cash and cash equivalents159,757      117,224     
Premises and equipment113,812      93,236     
Other assets1,039,743      823,475     
Total Assets$12,573,238      $10,080,142     
Liabilities:           
Interest-bearing deposits:           
Interest-bearing deposits$3,589,240  $8,276  0.92% $2,689,797  $7,019  1.04%
Money market deposits1,535,844  3,783  0.99  1,139,062  2,782  0.98 
Savings deposits1,425,054  1,827  0.51  1,150,725  2,267  0.79 
Certificates and other time deposits1,666,642  7,862  1.89  1,565,578  7,526  1.92 
Total Interest-bearing Deposits8,216,780  21,748  1.06  6,545,162  19,594  1.20 
Borrowings748,185  4,182  2.24  635,058  4,353  2.74 
Total Interest-bearing Liabilities8,964,965  25,930  1.16  7,180,220  23,947  1.33 
Noninterest-bearing deposits1,669,493      1,391,494     
Other liabilities122,362      78,689     
Total Liabilities10,756,820      8,650,403     
Stockholders' Equity1,816,418      1,429,739     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$12,573,238  25,930    $10,080,142  23,947   
Net Interest Income (FTE)  $97,771      $87,796   
Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4)    3.22%     3.56%
            
Net Interest Margin (FTE):           
Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets    4.38%     4.89%
Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets    0.92%     1.05%
Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5)    3.46%     3.84%
            
(1)  Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments.  Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis.
(2)  Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019.  These totals equal $3,894 and $2,930 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
(3)  Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances.
(4)  Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)  Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

