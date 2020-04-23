MUNCIE, Ind., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported first quarter 2020 net income of $34.3 million compared to $38.8 million during the same period in 2019. Earnings per share for the period totaled $.62 per share compared to the first quarter of 2019 result of $.78 per share.



Total assets equaled $12.7 billion as of quarter-end and loans totaled $8.6 billion. The Corporation’s loan portfolio increased by $1.3 billion, or 17.9 percent, during the past twelve months. Total deposits equaled $9.9 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.8 billion, or 22.6 percent over the same period in 2019. Of the increases, our acquisition of Monroe Bank & Trust (“MBT”), which closed on September 1, 2019, accounted for $733 million of loan growth and $1.1 billion of deposit growth. The resulting loan-to-deposit ratio of 87.2 percent and loan-to-asset ratio of 67.8 percent provides for fortress balance sheet levels of liquidity.

The Corporation’s provision for loan losses totaled $19.8 million and net charge-offs for the quarter totaled just $582,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled $99.5 million as of March 31, 2020, up from $80.9 million as of March 31, 2019. The increase of $18.6 million, or 22.9 percent, primarily reflects our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-accrual loans totaled just $15.6 million as of quarter-end and the allowance plus fair value marks on acquired loans totals 1.54 percent of total loans. As of March 31, 2020, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 13.80 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.58 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.91 percent, providing fortress balance sheet levels of capital.

Michael C. Rechin, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “It’s humbling to lead an organization that has such a positive impact on our communities. The resiliency of our employees and our customers is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. The transformation of our business to remote work, drive-up consumer business and serving our customers through the processing of loan modifications and Paycheck Protection Program loans in the thousands is spectacular.” Rechin also added, “Our profitability levels were negatively impacted by margin compression and provision for loan losses; however, the strength of our fee income businesses provided a positive contribution to earnings. We believe our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings remain best-in-class.”

Net-interest income totaled $93.9 million for the quarter, an increase of $9 million, or 10.6 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net-interest margin on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.46 percent, declined by 38 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2019. Yields on earning assets declined by 51 basis points and totaled 4.38 percent. The cost of supporting liabilities decreased by 13 basis points and totaled .92 percent. Fair value accretion had a favorable impact on net interest margin of 12 basis points in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 9 basis points in the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $29.8 million for the quarter, an $11.1 million increase from the first quarter of 2019. Gains on the sale of securities increased by $3.5 million as we took advantage of rebalancing opportunities within the investment portfolio. Additionally, gains from the sale of loans increased by $2.1 million driven by lower mortgage loan interest rates. Derivative hedge fees increased by $1.2 million as borrowers chose to lock in long-term interest rates. In addition to the highlighted items above, most line items increased due to the MBT acquisition in September 2019. Non-interest expense totaled $66.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $56.6 million in the same period of 2019. Of the $9.6 million increase, nearly all can be attributed to the acquisition of MBT in September 2019.

The effective tax rate was 9.2 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 15.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019. $1.2 million of the decline is attributable to the CARES Act providing the opportunity to carryback net operating losses to pre-tax reform income tax rates.

First Merchants Corporation will conduct a first quarter earnings conference call and web cast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's first quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073. A replay of the call will be available until May 23, 2020. To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529, Canada participants should dial 855-669-9658, or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10139922.

In order to view the web cast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme200423.html during the time of the call. A replay of the web cast will be available until April 30, 2021.

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page ( http://www.firstmerchants.com ).

This release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can often, but not always, be identified by the use of words like “believe”, “continue”, “pattern”, “estimate”, “project”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, would”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “can”, “may”, or similar expressions. These statements include statements of First Merchants’ goals, intentions and expectations; statements regarding the First Merchants’ business plan and growth strategies; statements regarding the asset quality of First Merchants’ loan and investment portfolios; and estimates of First Merchants’ risks and future costs and benefits. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements, including, among other things: possible changes in monetary and fiscal policies, and laws and regulations; the effects of easing restrictions on participants in the financial services industry; the cost and other effects of legal and administrative cases; possible changes in the credit worthiness of customers and the possible impairment of collectability of loans; fluctuations in market rates of interest; competitive factors in the banking industry; changes in the banking legislation or regulatory requirements of federal and state agencies applicable to bank holding companies and banks like First Merchants’ affiliate bank; continued availability of earnings and excess capital sufficient for the lawful and prudent declaration of dividends; changes in market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the First Merchants’ business; and other risks and factors identified in each of First Merchants’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. First Merchants does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, relating to the matters discussed in this press release. In addition, First Merchants’ past results of operations do not necessarily indicate its anticipated future results.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,731 $ 115,878 Interest-bearing time deposits 132,944 70,672 Investment securities 2,697,954 1,862,659 Loans held for sale 5,039 3,330 Loans 8,606,849 7,299,320 Less: Allowance for loan losses (99,454 ) (80,902 ) Net loans 8,507,395 7,218,418 Premises and equipment 114,045 91,863 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 24,588 Interest receivable 47,489 40,931 Goodwill and other intangibles 577,366 468,256 Cash surrender value of life insurance 289,574 225,928 Other real estate owned 7,972 1,877 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 9,497 16,094 Other assets 147,776 70,431 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,693,518 $ 10,210,925 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,688,205 $ 1,381,183 Interest-bearing 8,182,279 6,666,615 Total Deposits 9,870,484 8,047,798 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 47,000 20,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 183,317 111,783 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 480,995 345,013 Subordinated debentures and term loans 128,741 138,519 Total Borrowings 840,053 615,315 Interest payable 7,746 7,313 Other liabilities 197,275 84,651 Total Liabilities 10,915,558 8,755,077 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 53,754,137 and 49,428,468 shares 6,719 6,179 Additional paid-in capital 1,000,942 839,919 Retained earnings 716,518 611,220 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 53,656 (1,595 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,777,960 1,455,848 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,693,518 $ 10,210,925





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 96,652 $ 90,481 Tax-exempt 5,315 4,153 Investment securities: Taxable 7,631 6,095 Tax-exempt 9,335 6,871 Deposits with financial institutions 575 875 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 299 338 Total Interest Income 119,807 108,813 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 21,748 19,594 Federal funds purchased 111 93 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 352 330 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774 1,814 Subordinated debentures and term loans 1,945 2,116 Total Interest Expense 25,930 23,947 NET INTEREST INCOME 93,877 84,866 Provision for loan losses 19,752 1,200 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 74,125 83,666 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,970 5,095 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,985 3,818 Card payment fees 5,907 4,826 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,363 1,295 Derivative hedge fees 1,939 781 Other customer fees 398 439 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,360 989 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 4,612 1,140 Other income 265 330 Total Other Income 29,799 18,713 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 39,243 33,028 Net occupancy 5,801 5,027 Equipment 4,344 3,642 Marketing 1,443 1,074 Outside data processing fees 4,199 3,684 Printing and office supplies 387 315 Intangible asset amortization 1,514 1,528 FDIC assessments 1,523 707 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 505 1,165 Professional and other outside services 2,258 1,884 Other expenses 4,954 4,567 Total Other Expenses 66,171 56,621 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 37,753 45,758 Income tax expense 3,490 6,941 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 34,263 $ 38,817 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.63 $ 0.79 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.62 $ 0.78 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,918 49,541





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 582 $ 850 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 12,573,238 $ 10,080,142 Total Loans 8,526,571 7,230,119 Total Earning Assets 11,292,430 9,132,129 Total Deposits 9,886,273 7,936,656 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,816,418 1,429,739 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.09 % 1.54 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.55 10.86 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.55 10.86 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 89.81 90.60 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.15 1.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.03 0.05 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.45 14.18 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.38 4.89 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.92 1.05 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.46 3.84 Efficiency Ratio 52.17 51.18 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.46 $ 20.07





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Non-Accrual Loans $ 15,649 $ 15,949 $ 22,728 $ 25,635 $ 27,949 Renegotiated Loans 665 841 576 640 709 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 16,314 16,790 23,304 26,275 28,658 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 8,017 7,527 7,156 1,131 1,877 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 24,331 24,317 30,460 27,406 30,535 90+ Days Delinquent 312 69 82 209 134 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 24,643 $ 24,386 $ 30,542 $ 27,615 $ 30,669 Allowance for Loan Losses $ 99,454 $ 80,284 $ 80,571 $ 81,274 $ 80,902 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 582 787 1,303 128 850 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.30 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.25 % 0.26 % 0.30 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.42 % Allowance for Loan Losses / Actual Loans (%) 1.15 % 0.95 % 0.97 % 1.08 % 1.11 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.01 % 0.05 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 127,731 $ 177,201 $ 202,383 $ 128,185 $ 115,878 Interest-bearing time deposits 132,944 118,263 230,101 129,614 70,672 Investment securities 2,697,954 2,596,063 2,489,420 2,092,924 1,862,659 Loans held for sale 5,039 9,037 7,910 5,854 3,330 Loans 8,606,849 8,459,310 8,299,260 7,511,370 7,299,320 Less: Allowance for loan losses (99,454 ) (80,284 ) (80,571 ) (81,274 ) (80,902 ) Net loans 8,507,395 8,379,026 8,218,689 7,430,096 7,218,418 Premises and equipment 114,045 113,055 113,446 91,767 91,863 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 28,736 24,588 24,588 Interest receivable 47,489 48,901 45,923 45,150 40,931 Goodwill and other intangibles 577,366 578,880 579,751 466,736 468,256 Cash surrender value of life insurance 289,574 288,206 286,747 226,241 225,928 Other real estate owned 7,972 7,527 7,156 1,131 1,877 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 9,497 12,165 15,187 12,340 16,094 Other assets 147,776 100,194 99,612 83,231 70,431 TOTAL ASSETS $ 12,693,518 $ 12,457,254 $ 12,325,061 $ 10,737,857 $ 10,210,925 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,688,205 $ 1,736,396 $ 1,777,365 $ 1,353,165 $ 1,381,183 Interest-bearing 8,182,279 8,103,560 7,988,086 6,966,163 6,666,615 Total Deposits 9,870,484 9,839,956 9,765,451 8,319,328 8,047,798 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased 47,000 55,000 — 75,000 20,000 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 183,317 187,946 191,603 119,674 111,783 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 480,995 351,072 354,609 460,042 345,013 Subordinated debentures and term loans 128,741 138,685 138,630 138,574 138,519 Total Borrowings 840,053 732,703 684,842 793,290 615,315 Interest payable 7,746 6,754 7,855 6,740 7,313 Other liabilities 197,275 91,404 117,901 116,863 84,651 Total Liabilities 10,915,558 10,670,817 10,576,049 9,236,221 8,755,077 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,719 6,921 6,918 6,182 6,179 Additional paid-in capital 1,000,942 1,054,997 1,053,148 841,365 839,919 Retained earnings 716,518 696,520 663,173 639,362 611,220 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 53,656 27,874 25,648 14,602 (1,595 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 1,777,960 1,786,437 1,749,012 1,501,636 1,455,848 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 12,693,518 $ 12,457,254 $ 12,325,061 $ 10,737,857 $ 10,210,925





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 96,652 $ 102,617 $ 96,850 $ 92,824 $ 90,481 Tax-exempt 5,315 4,671 4,500 4,244 4,153 Investment securities: Taxable 7,631 7,993 6,729 6,998 6,095 Tax-exempt 9,335 8,995 8,335 7,454 6,871 Deposits with financial institutions 575 1,203 1,363 784 875 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 299 342 355 335 338 Total Interest Income 119,807 125,821 118,132 112,639 108,813 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 21,748 24,074 24,830 23,087 19,594 Federal funds purchased 111 26 15 117 93 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 352 367 385 342 330 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,774 1,776 1,894 1,692 1,814 Subordinated debentures and term loans 1,945 1,994 2,076 2,123 2,116 Total Interest Expense 25,930 28,237 29,200 27,361 23,947 NET INTEREST INCOME 93,877 97,584 88,932 85,278 84,866 Provision for loan losses 19,752 500 600 500 1,200 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 74,125 97,084 88,332 84,778 83,666 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,970 6,312 6,107 5,437 5,095 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 5,985 5,384 4,429 3,931 3,818 Card payment fees 5,907 5,430 5,158 4,829 4,826 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 3,363 2,633 2,227 1,736 1,295 Derivative hedge fees 1,939 1,405 1,684 1,487 781 Other customer fees 398 434 450 341 439 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,360 1,458 1,144 946 989 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 4,612 1,039 393 1,843 1,140 Other income 265 150 524 1,064 330 Total Other Income 29,799 24,245 22,116 21,614 18,713 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 39,243 39,358 38,942 32,709 33,028 Net occupancy 5,801 5,311 4,777 4,469 5,027 Equipment 4,344 4,429 4,030 4,117 3,642 Marketing 1,443 1,492 1,332 2,752 1,074 Outside data processing fees 4,199 4,428 4,435 3,929 3,684 Printing and office supplies 387 484 312 334 315 Intangible asset amortization 1,514 1,590 1,356 1,520 1,528 FDIC assessments 1,523 — (668 ) 678 707 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 505 66 294 903 1,165 Professional and other outside services 2,258 2,899 8,251 2,376 1,884 Other expenses 4,954 5,144 4,293 3,800 4,567 Total Other Expenses 66,171 65,201 67,354 57,587 56,621 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 37,753 56,128 43,094 48,805 45,758 Income tax expense 3,490 8,298 6,337 7,749 6,941 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 34,263 $ 47,830 $ 36,757 $ 41,056 $ 38,817 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.63 $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 0.79 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 0.62 $ 0.87 $ 0.71 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,918 55,520 51,570 49,550 49,541 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.09 % 1.53 % 1.30 % 1.56 % 1.54 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 7.55 10.82 9.21 11.10 10.86 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 7.55 10.82 9.21 11.10 10.86 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 89.81 89.71 90.37 90.66 90.60 Allowance for Loan Losses as % of Total Loans 1.15 0.95 0.97 1.08 1.11 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.03 0.04 0.07 0.01 0.05 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 14.45 14.17 14.16 14.09 14.18 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 4.38 4.63 4.77 4.86 4.89 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.92 1.01 1.15 1.15 1.05 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.46 3.62 3.62 3.71 3.84 Efficiency Ratio 52.17 51.07 57.60 51.00 51.18 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 22.46 $ 21.94 $ 21.26 $ 21.01 $ 20.07





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,199,226 $ 2,109,879 $ 2,034,311 $ 1,877,042 $ 1,788,628 Agricultural production financing and other loans to farmers 87,421 93,861 90,462 83,452 80,357 Real estate loans: Construction 643,674 787,568 670,138 624,548 542,501 Commercial and farmland 3,268,168 3,052,698 3,144,649 2,821,689 2,838,798 Residential 1,121,556 1,143,217 1,155,403 993,802 976,668 Home equity 570,398 588,984 601,335 548,006 536,208 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 129,765 135,989 131,246 98,384 108,216 Public finance and other commercial loans 586,641 547,114 471,716 464,447 427,944 Loans 8,606,849 8,459,310 8,299,260 7,511,370 7,299,320 Allowance for loan losses (99,454 ) (80,284 ) (80,571 ) (81,274 ) (80,902 ) NET LOANS $ 8,507,395 $ 8,379,026 $ 8,218,689 $ 7,430,096 $ 7,218,418





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 Demand deposits $ 5,293,200 $ 5,250,568 $ 5,183,971 $ 4,309,473 $ 4,101,156 Savings deposits 2,962,821 2,896,177 2,808,745 2,358,720 2,338,266 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 694,062 736,843 731,693 720,536 670,199 Other certificates and time deposits 717,723 741,759 811,780 729,392 704,527 Brokered deposits 202,678 214,609 229,262 201,207 233,650 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 9,870,484 $ 9,839,956 $ 9,765,451 $ 8,319,328 $ 8,047,798





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing time deposits $ 159,859 $ 575 1.44 % $ 145,935 $ 875 2.40 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,737 299 4.16 24,588 338 5.50 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,368,546 7,631 2.23 902,402 6,095 2.70 Tax-Exempt (2) 1,208,717 11,816 3.91 829,085 8,697 4.20 Total Investment Securities 2,577,263 19,447 3.02 1,731,487 14,792 3.42 Loans held for sale 17,217 193 4.48 9,703 112 4.62 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,235,336 76,952 4.94 5,309,998 72,758 5.48 Real Estate Mortgage 870,654 10,402 4.78 743,736 8,321 4.48 Installment 759,614 9,105 4.79 665,050 9,290 5.59 Tax-Exempt (2) 643,750 6,728 4.18 501,632 5,257 4.19 Total Loans 8,526,571 103,380 4.85 7,230,119 95,738 5.30 Total Earning Assets 11,292,430 123,701 4.38 % 9,132,129 111,743 4.89 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 48,656 (5,015 ) Allowance for loan losses (81,160 ) (80,907 ) Cash and cash equivalents 159,757 117,224 Premises and equipment 113,812 93,236 Other assets 1,039,743 823,475 Total Assets $ 12,573,238 $ 10,080,142 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,589,240 $ 8,276 0.92 % $ 2,689,797 $ 7,019 1.04 % Money market deposits 1,535,844 3,783 0.99 1,139,062 2,782 0.98 Savings deposits 1,425,054 1,827 0.51 1,150,725 2,267 0.79 Certificates and other time deposits 1,666,642 7,862 1.89 1,565,578 7,526 1.92 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 8,216,780 21,748 1.06 6,545,162 19,594 1.20 Borrowings 748,185 4,182 2.24 635,058 4,353 2.74 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 8,964,965 25,930 1.16 7,180,220 23,947 1.33 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,669,493 1,391,494 Other liabilities 122,362 78,689 Total Liabilities 10,756,820 8,650,403 Stockholders' Equity 1,816,418 1,429,739 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 12,573,238 25,930 $ 10,080,142 23,947 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 97,771 $ 87,796 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.22 % 3.56 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 4.38 % 4.89 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.92 % 1.05 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.46 % 3.84 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2020 and 2019. These totals equal $3,894 and $2,930 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

