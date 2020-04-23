MOORESTOWN, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare Corporation® (NASDAQ: TRHC) , a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, and Strategic Solutions Network , a privately-held business-to-business conference company, will present a free webinar entitled Important Medication Safety Considerations for COVID-19 Treatment on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. EDT. Participants may register here . The webinar will discuss the importance of understanding the risks associated with COVID-19 treatment risks, particularly with vulnerable individuals who have several chronic diseases and take multiple medications.



“There is an unprecedented interest in medications that may have potential to treat COVID-19,” states TRHC Chairman and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, PhD. “In this webinar, our Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute will share the research it has completed to-date on the safety of these medications, focusing on some of the nation’s most vulnerable populations. THRC is laser-focused on supporting pharmacists and other providers with the tools needed to assure medication safety during this pandemic.”

Featured webinar speakers include: TRHC Chief Medical Officer Richard O. Schamp, MD , TRHC Chief Scientific Officer Jacques Turgeon, BPharm, PhD, and TRHC Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute Chief Operating Officer Veronique Michaud, BPharm, PhD .

The presentation will identify the most widely discussed treatment options for COVID-19, the risk of drug-drug interactions and potential for major side effects. Additionally, the webinar will cover the relevant history and progression of COVID-19 and feature how simulations will become a good tool for COVID-19 medication management.

To participate in the webinar, please register here . This webinar is relevant for Individuals associated with health plans, Medicare Advantage plans, PACE, hospitals, health systems, ACOs, providers, and healthcare/health plan consultants.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit TRHC.com .

About Strategic Solutions Network

Strategic Solutions Network (SSN) is a privately-held business-to-business conference company based in Boca Raton, FL and New York. SSN was founded in 2009. The SSN Team comprises individuals who have deep event industry experience and proven talent in delivering value-laden information to business leaders. Every team member comes with multi-year conference industry experience and most team members enjoy long service with SSN.

