NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professionals from leading companies including Anheuser-Busch InBev, Flow Water, The Kraft Heinz Company, Blink Health, Bionic, Walmart Canada, and others have joined the team at Careerlist who launched RebootWork.org to help the world’s industries prepare for the return to a safer and smarter working environment. RebootWork is a free, open community where leaders across various industries can ask questions, share best practices, and collaborate around how to safely get companies and employees back to work again.



To date, many of the world's top companies have been developing their own plans, preparing to get their respective businesses back up and running. By sharing those ideas, RebootWork.org will help everyone return to work faster and minimize the pandemic’s impact.

“Health and safety is our number one priority and we are invested in helping our colleagues operate better and safely while building out our plans for when we return to the workplace,” said Carolina Guerra, Global Vice President of People at Anheuser-Busch InBev. “We are happy to share our experiences and plans, as they develop, with other organizations that might benefit from them and are also excited to learn about innovative approaches in development by others around the world.”

The resource sharing community was brought to life by Michael Scissons, CEO of Careerlist, after identifying a desire for business leaders across various industries and geographies to share ideas and learnings about returning to work. In less than a week, he pulled together a team of volunteers to get the initial concept ready for launch.

“RebootWork.org was developed based on the insight that all of the world's companies and professionals are in a similar situation. If we turn off our usual competitive mindsets and turn instead towards collaboration to solve the business challenges of the pandemic, we will not just help ourselves, but also everyone else around us,” said Michael Scissons, Co-Founder of RebootWork.org and CEO of Careerlist.

RebootWork.org is now live. Registration is free and open to professional members of the global business community who are willing to share their ideas and plans to help the world’s economy get back up and running safely.

“The last six weeks have been the fastest time of learning in my professional life,” said Daryl Porter, Vice President, eCommerce Operations and Logistics at Walmart Canada. “If I can share my successes and failures with others tackling similar things around the world, I’m happy to do that. We are all in this together and will only win if we share our expertise.”

About RebootWork.org

RebootWork.org is a global community of business professionals coming together to share ideas and insights to help reopen the world of work safely through cooperation and collaboration. The concept was developed in April 2020 by Michael Scissons and the entire team at Careerlist in New York City. It is staffed by a team of volunteers who are energized by the mission of helping the world economy resume productivity safely.

About Careerlist

Careerlist is a leading recruiting company with offices in New York and Toronto. Careerlist combines high-performing recruiters with a platform of industry insiders who make talent recommendations from their existing professional networks. The result is a faster, better method for organizations to connect with vetted, verified talent. Their platform is currently optimized for Internet, Retail, CPG, Consumer and Technology companies for roles within Sales, Marketing, Product Management, Corporate Strategy, Finance, HR and Legal.

