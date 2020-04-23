LISLE, Ill., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced first quarter 2020 results.

  • Sales were $103.1 million, down 12.4% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers declined 22.0%, and sales to other end markets grew 7.1%. The QTI acquisition added $5.6 million of sales in the first quarter of 2020.
  • Net earnings were $3.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share versus $11.4 million or $0.34 last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.19 compared to $0.39 in the first quarter of 2019.
  • Free cash flow was $7.4 million, up from $4.3 million in 2019.
  • New business wins were $105 million.
  • At quarter-end, we had zero net debt.

“It has been a challenging quarter as we navigate through a continuing uncertain and unprecedented environment. Our priorities are the safety of our employees and supporting our customers,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We had a solid quarter of new business wins despite several weeks of disruptions due to Covid-19. We have adjusted our cost structure to reduce operating expenses. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position should help us work through these difficult circumstances, and we aim to emerge a stronger company.”

2020 Guidance

Due to ongoing market uncertainties, management has withdrawn its guidance for 2020, and is not providing updated guidance at this time.

Conference Call

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move.  The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 2020 2019
Net sales$103,075  $117,625 
Cost of goods sold70,176  77,010 
Gross Margin32,899  40,615 
Selling, general and administrative expenses16,759  17,522 
Research and development expenses7,408  6,791 
Restructuring charges240  2,084 
Operating earnings8,492  14,218 
Other (expense) income:   
Interest expense(851) (466)
Interest income331  432 
Other (expense) income, net(1,982) 96 
Total other (expense) income, net(2,502) 62 
Earnings before income taxes5,990  14,280 
Income tax expense2,182  2,861 
Net earnings$3,808  $11,419 
Earnings per share:   
Basic$0.12  $0.35 
Diluted$0.12  $0.34 
    
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:32,466  32,807 
Effect of dilutive securities327  463 
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:32,793  33,270 
    
Cash dividends declared per share$0.04  $0.04 



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
(Unaudited)

 March 31, December 31,
 2020 2019
ASSETS   
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$150,955  $100,241 
Accounts receivable, net71,250  78,008 
Inventories, net45,679  42,237 
Other current assets15,094  16,992 
Total current assets282,978  237,478 
Property, plant and equipment, net101,755  105,038 
Operating lease assets, net25,117  24,644 
Other Assets   
Prepaid pension asset63,093  62,082 
Goodwill106,056  106,056 
Other intangible assets, net82,919  85,215 
Deferred income taxes20,296  19,795 
Other2,951  3,046 
Total other assets275,315  276,194 
Total Assets$685,165  $643,354 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$46,766  $48,219 
Operating lease obligations3,178  2,787 
Accrued payroll and benefits8,818  9,564 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities34,476  36,378 
Total current liabilities93,238  96,948 
Long-term debt151,200  99,700 
Long-term operating lease obligations25,078  24,926 
Long-term pension obligations6,548  6,632 
Deferred income taxes5,576  5,637 
Other long-term obligations6,059  4,292 
Total Liabilities287,699  238,135 
Commitments and Contingencies   
Shareholders’ Equity   
Common stock310,098  307,932 
Additional contributed capital39,832  43,689 
Retained earnings512,276  509,766 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(94,994) (91,726)
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock767,212  769,661 
Treasury stock(369,746) (364,442)
Total shareholders’ equity397,466  405,219 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$685,165  $643,354 



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.12  $0.34 
    
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:   
Restructuring charges  0.05 
Foreign currency loss (gain)0.04  (0.01)
Non-cash pension expense0.01  0.01 
Discrete tax items0.02   
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.19  $0.39 


Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019
Depreciation and amortization expense$6,532  $5,924 
Stock-based compensation expense$228  $1,214 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

  • provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
  • reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
  • helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.