Orlando, Florida, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, has announced the beta launch of Twitch workflow support in IZEAx Unity Suite. Marketers in the beta program with access to the feature enabled can now add the sponsorship of Twitch live streams to any influencer marketing campaign within Unity Workflow. The live streams can be created either as standalone sponsorships, or as part of a larger sponsored content initiative that includes other social channels such as blogs, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. All IZEAx campaigns can be multi-channel in nature, with any number of posts on any number of channels over any period of time.



To learn more about Twitch and IZEAx visit : izea.com/influencer-marketing/twitch

Twitch is a live video streaming service owned and operated by Amazon. The content found on the Twitch platform is primarily focused on online games and esports, though it is host to a wide variety of content ranging from music to yoga. The addition of a specialized Twitch workflow marks the first time IZEA has added discrete support for the sponsorship of live streams inside of IZEAx. The workflow was developed based on collaborative sessions with a Fortune 500 computer hardware manufacturer who currently licenses IZEAx and is very active in the sponsorship of live streams. IZEA incorporated this feedback throughout the design and engineering process to meet the basic needs of those who are most focused on Twitch sponsorships.

“Esports was gaining momentum even before the impacts of Coronavirus hit. Consumption has since skyrocketed now that traditional sports programming is cancelled and people are confined to their homes with an excess amount of free time,” commented Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Our Twitch subscriber data shows that the average concurrent viewership per stream has increased approximately 2x since the beginning of March. This represents a massive opportunity for brands of all types to connect with a captive audience, whether they are marketing ice cream, video cameras, or nearly anything in between. The research we just published “COVID-19 Stay-at-Home Impacts on Consumption Trends” indicates that Twitch viewers are 1.6x more likely to have purchased a “non-essential” product since being impacted by Coronavirus as compared to those who don’t use social media. Marketers can now leverage Twitch support in IZEAx to produce sponsored live content and reach those viewers.”

The addition of the Twitch workflow comes one year after IZEA added support for Twitch creator connections in IZEAx 3.0 Unity Suite. Unity Suite integrates all aspects of content creation, distribution, payments, and communications into a seamless and flexible architecture designed for enterprise influencer and content marketing organizations.

“Influencer marketing activations that include live video content present unique process and engineering challenges to overcome,” continued Murphy. “The beta launch of the Twitch workflow will allow us to test and refine the mechanics of live sponsorship as well as capture data for future analytics and visualization initiatives. We are excited to bring more opportunities to gamers and look forward to collaborating with our partners as we continue to refine the offering.”

All creators in the IZEAx platform can now access Twitch opportunities based on individual opportunity eligibility requirements as set forth by marketers. The beta release of the Twitch workflow in Unity Suite is available by request as of today for all licensees of the platform.

To request a demo of IZEAx visit https://izea.com/unity-suite/get-a-demo/

