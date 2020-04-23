OTTAWA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) is pleased to announce the official launch of CIRA Canadian Shield—a free DNS firewall service that will provide online privacy and security to individuals and families across Canada.
As Canadians have shifted to working and learning from home en masse due to COVID-19, their personal devices and home networks are vulnerable to cyber-attacks. Unfortunately, most do not have access to the protection that large corporations and institutions apply to their data and devices. Canadian Shield will provide enterprise-grade privacy and cybersecurity protection to Canadians by leveraging CIRA’s national DNS infrastructure, decades of experience in protecting Canada’s internet, and global partnership with Akamai Technologies.
As a non-profit organization committed to strengthening Canada’s internet, CIRA has no interest in monetizing the browsing data of Canadians. CIRA will never sell access to personal data, nor use it to target advertising. For more information, please view our Privacy Policy.
CIRA has also partnered with the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security (Cyber Centre) to integrate its Canadian threat feed into Canadian Shield. This partnership provides Canadian Shield users with enhanced protections through Cyber Centre derived threat intelligence. No personally identifiable information (PII) of any kind is transmitted to the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security as part of this process.
The internet is proving to be a critical lifeline for Canada during this unprecedented situation. Unfortunately, as Canadians shift to working and learning from home, cyber-criminals are shifting as well. With CIRA Canadian Shield, we are helping to protect Canadians from bad actors who are using this crisis to exploit unprotected personal devices and home networks. We are proud to bring this free service to Canadians in a time of need.
– Dave Chiswell, vice president, product, Canadian Internet Registration Authority
Only CIRA could launch a service like Canadian Shield. As a non-profit with no interest in monetizing user data, we were able to bring together a group of great partners who are committed to protecting Canadians online–including the first-ever national deployment of DNS over HTTPS globally. This will provide all Canadians and their families with the kind of online protection typically reserved for large institutions.
– Jaques Latour, chief technology officer, Canadian Internet Registration Authority
Thanks to our work defending Government of Canada systems against cyber attacks, the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security possesses a unique perspective on the Canadian cyber threat landscape. By sharing our cyber threat intelligence with service providers such as CIRA, we are contributing to a made-in-Canada initiative that will raise the cyber security bar for all Canadians.
– Scott Jones, Head, Canadian Centre for Cyber Security
We’re pleased that CIRA is using Akamai’s threat intelligence products to help bolster the security postures of millions of Canadian consumers. This includes the implementation of a mobile app designed to work with Akamai’s Security and Personalization Services. CIRA continues to be a leader in offering innovative ways to protect individuals and families when they access the internet.
– Jonathan Morgan, Vice President, Product Management & Operations, Akamai
