Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Population Health Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Population Health Management Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancements in disease management, increasing demand for value-based medicine, and growing popularity of personalized medicine.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 End User Analysis
1.6 Strategic Benchmarking
1.7 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Advancements in Disease Management
3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Value-based Medicine
3.1.3 Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Population Health Management Market, By Mode of Delivery
4.1 Web-based
4.2 On-premise
4.3 Cloud-based
5 Population Health Management Market, By Component
5.1 Hardware
5.2 Software
5.2.1 Training & Education
5.2.2 Post-sale & Maintenance Services
5.2.3 Consulting
5.2.4 Implementation Services & Ongoing IT Support
5.3 Services
6 Population Health Management Market, By Solution
6.1 Analytics
6.2 Data Integration and Management
6.3 Patient Engagement
7 Population Health Management Market, By Application
7.1 Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record
7.2 Surveillance
7.3 Patient Outreach
7.4 Automating Patient-centered Medical Home (PCMH)
7.5 Healthcare Economics & Resource Management
7.6 Clinical & Compliance Studies
7.7 Healthcare Coordination & Consultancy
8 Population Health Management Market, By End User
8.1 Government Bodies
8.2 Employer Groups
8.3 Healthcare Providers
8.3.1 Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks
8.3.2 Ambulatory Care Centers
8.3.3 Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities
8.3.4 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers
8.4 Healthcare Payers
8.4.1 Private Payers
8.4.2 Public Payers
9 Population Health Management Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.1.1 US
9.1.2 Canada
9.1.3 Mexico
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Germany
9.2.2 U.K
9.2.3 Italy
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 Spain
9.2.6 Rest of Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.3.1 China
9.3.2 Japan
9.3.3 India
9.3.4 Australia
9.3.5 New Zealand
9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.4.1 Saudi Arabia
9.4.2 UAE
9.4.3 Rest of Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Rest of Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9.6.1 South Africa
9.6.2 Others
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Koninklijke Philips
11.2 IBM Corporation
11.3 Cerner Corporation
11.4 Optum
11.5 Healthec, LLC
11.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
11.7 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc
11.8 Medecision
11.9 Health Catalyst
11.10 Athenahealth
11.11 Eclinicalworks
11.12 Cotiviti
11.13 Conifer Health Solutions
11.14 Enli Health Intelligence
11.15 I2I Population Health
11.16 Epic Systems Corporation
11.17 Arcadia
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o2gxey
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: