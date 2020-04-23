Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Population Health Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Population Health Management Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include advancements in disease management, increasing demand for value-based medicine, and growing popularity of personalized medicine.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Advancements in Disease Management

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Value-based Medicine

3.1.3 Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 Population Health Management Market, By Mode of Delivery

4.1 Web-based

4.2 On-premise

4.3 Cloud-based



5 Population Health Management Market, By Component

5.1 Hardware

5.2 Software

5.2.1 Training & Education

5.2.2 Post-sale & Maintenance Services

5.2.3 Consulting

5.2.4 Implementation Services & Ongoing IT Support

5.3 Services



6 Population Health Management Market, By Solution

6.1 Analytics

6.2 Data Integration and Management

6.3 Patient Engagement



7 Population Health Management Market, By Application

7.1 Access Comprehensive Longitudinal Patient Record

7.2 Surveillance

7.3 Patient Outreach

7.4 Automating Patient-centered Medical Home (PCMH)

7.5 Healthcare Economics & Resource Management

7.6 Clinical & Compliance Studies

7.7 Healthcare Coordination & Consultancy



8 Population Health Management Market, By End User

8.1 Government Bodies

8.2 Employer Groups

8.3 Healthcare Providers

8.3.1 Hospitals, Physician Groups, and Integrated Delivery Networks

8.3.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

8.3.3 Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

8.3.4 Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

8.4 Healthcare Payers

8.4.1 Private Payers

8.4.2 Public Payers



9 Population Health Management Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Germany

9.2.2 U.K

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 Spain

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Koninklijke Philips

11.2 IBM Corporation

11.3 Cerner Corporation

11.4 Optum

11.5 Healthec, LLC

11.6 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.7 Nextgen Healthcare, Inc

11.8 Medecision

11.9 Health Catalyst

11.10 Athenahealth

11.11 Eclinicalworks

11.12 Cotiviti

11.13 Conifer Health Solutions

11.14 Enli Health Intelligence

11.15 I2I Population Health

11.16 Epic Systems Corporation

11.17 Arcadia



