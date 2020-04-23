Alliance Trust PLC

Annual General Meeting

Alliance Trust PLC announces the results of voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Dundee. Due to the restrictions on travel and attendance at meetings the Annual General Meeting was not open to shareholders other than those required to form the quorum and all votes were on a poll.

As previously announced, Resolution 12 was withdrawn and was not voted on.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of the resolutions is set out below. Each of the resolutions was passed with the required majority.

 ResolutionVotes for%Votes against%Percentage of
issued share
capital voted		Votes withheld
1Report & Accounts91,872,01699.9364,9610.0727.94%52,122
2Directors’ remuneration report (excluding Remuneration Policy)89,842,35398.331,524,9871.6727.77%623,662
3To approve the Dividend Policy90,832,88499.19743,7750.8127.83%414,303
4Re-election of Gregor Stewart91,361,18499.68293,3250.3227.85%334,430
5Re-election of Mr Anthony Brooke91,020,84899.35598,1900.6527.84%375,630
6Re-election of Mrs Clare Dobie90,743,05299.05870,8690.9527.84%363,962
7Re-election of Mr Christopher Samuel89,133,72397.252,516,0742.7527.85%342,201
8Re-election of Mr Karl Sternberg85,394,60593.316,127,0906.6927.81%472,768
9Election of Ms Jo Dixon88,747,28596.922,818,3793.0827.83%412,218
10Appointment of BDO as Auditor91,377,42099.58382,8370.4227.89%233,564
11Remuneration of the Auditor91,662,02699.82164,0770.1827.91%168,565
12To approve the conversion of the Merger Reserve (withdrawn)n/an/an/an/an/an/a
13To approve Articles of Association91,268,98399.69284,1940.3127.82%414,471
14Authority to purchase Company shares90,051,31998.051,792,8481.9527.91%142,824
15Authority to disapply pre-emption rights89,409,06997.642,161,4112.3627.83%424,188
16Authority to hold meetings at 14 days’ notice88,495,12996.333,373,0553.6727.92%126,484

The number of shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 329,065,733

NOTES
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16, which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

