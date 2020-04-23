Alliance Trust PLC

Annual General Meeting

Alliance Trust PLC announces the results of voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Dundee. Due to the restrictions on travel and attendance at meetings the Annual General Meeting was not open to shareholders other than those required to form the quorum and all votes were on a poll.

As previously announced, Resolution 12 was withdrawn and was not voted on.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of the resolutions is set out below. Each of the resolutions was passed with the required majority.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Percentage of

issued share

capital voted Votes withheld 1 Report & Accounts 91,872,016 99.93 64,961 0.07 27.94% 52,122 2 Directors’ remuneration report (excluding Remuneration Policy) 89,842,353 98.33 1,524,987 1.67 27.77% 623,662 3 To approve the Dividend Policy 90,832,884 99.19 743,775 0.81 27.83% 414,303 4 Re-election of Gregor Stewart 91,361,184 99.68 293,325 0.32 27.85% 334,430 5 Re-election of Mr Anthony Brooke 91,020,848 99.35 598,190 0.65 27.84% 375,630 6 Re-election of Mrs Clare Dobie 90,743,052 99.05 870,869 0.95 27.84% 363,962 7 Re-election of Mr Christopher Samuel 89,133,723 97.25 2,516,074 2.75 27.85% 342,201 8 Re-election of Mr Karl Sternberg 85,394,605 93.31 6,127,090 6.69 27.81% 472,768 9 Election of Ms Jo Dixon 88,747,285 96.92 2,818,379 3.08 27.83% 412,218 10 Appointment of BDO as Auditor 91,377,420 99.58 382,837 0.42 27.89% 233,564 11 Remuneration of the Auditor 91,662,026 99.82 164,077 0.18 27.91% 168,565 12 To approve the conversion of the Merger Reserve (withdrawn) n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 13 To approve Articles of Association 91,268,983 99.69 284,194 0.31 27.82% 414,471 14 Authority to purchase Company shares 90,051,319 98.05 1,792,848 1.95 27.91% 142,824 15 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 89,409,069 97.64 2,161,411 2.36 27.83% 424,188 16 Authority to hold meetings at 14 days’ notice 88,495,129 96.33 3,373,055 3.67 27.92% 126,484

The number of shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 329,065,733

NOTES

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of resolutions 13, 14, 15 and 16, which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

