Alliance Trust PLC announces the declaration of a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2020 of 3.595 pence per share payable on 30 June 2020 to shareholders on the register on 5 June 2020, the ex-dividend date is 4 June 2020. This represents a 3% increase on last year’s first interim dividend.

Gregor Stewart, Chairman of the Trust, said: “In our Annual Report, published in March, we highlighted the fact that we have now increased our dividend for 53 years in a row. The Board recognises the importance of rising dividends to our shareholders, particularly at difficult times like these when so many companies are cutting or cancelling their dividends to protect their balance sheets. We are pleased that our progressive dividend policy has been overwhelmingly endorsed by shareholders at our Annual General Meeting earlier today. The Trust has built up strong revenue reserves from which it can pay dividends when there is a shortfall in income from our portfolio. We will, should it be necessary to do so, use these reserves to supplement this year’s and future dividend payments. Even though we anticipate that our income will drop this year, we intend to continue our record of annual dividend growth into a 54th year.”

