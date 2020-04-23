BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE American: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory disease, today announced that it has entered into a new three-year Employment Agreement with Jack Armstrong, currently Executive Vice President and Head of Technical Operations. The new agreement terminates in April 2023, and may be extended annually thereafter upon mutual agreement. The Employment Agreement was concluded as CorMedix works to secure marketing authorization for Neutrolin® in the second half of 2020 with potential commercial launch in the U.S. in 2021.



“I am delighted that Jack has agreed to continue in his current role at this critical time when we are ramping up our preparations for commercial launch following Neutrolin’s anticipated approval in the second half of 2020,” said Mr. Baluch. “He has been instrumental in building and securing Neutrolin’s supply chain over the past few years, including the sourcing of raw materials, drug product manufacturing and distribution and warehousing. His experience will be critical as we continue our preparations to commercialize Neutrolin, whether on our own or with a strategic or commercial partner.”

Mr. Armstrong joined CorMedix in October 2014. He has more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry with broad cross-functional experience in all facets of supply chain and quality assurance, and has held a number of general management positions. Prior to joining CorMedix, Mr. Armstrong was President of Correvio, a private company supplying product to more than 60 countries. His experience includes President & CEO of Genera, a biotech company, as well as executive positions at DuPont Merck and Marion Merrill Dow. He has held roles as a CEO, and in manufacturing, quality assurance, and integrated business systems development, all of which have led to significant experience in business development.

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Neutrolin®, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters for the U.S. market.

