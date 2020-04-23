HONESDALE, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings of $3,079,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreasing from the $3,190,000 recorded during the same three-month period of last year.  The decrease was due to an increased provision for loan losses related to the current period of economic uncertainty.  Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.49 in the first quarter of this year compared to $0.51 in the first quarter of 2019.  The annualized return on average assets was 1.01% in the first quarter of 2020 and the annualized return on average equity was 8.79%, compared to 1.09% and 10.37%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.

Total assets were $1.242 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $38.7 million compared to March 31, 2019.  Total loans increased $64.4 million compared to March 31, 2019, total deposits increased $15.7 million compared to March 31, 2019, and stockholders’ equity increased $15.4 million compared to March 31, 2019.        

Non-performing assets totaled $3.8 million or 0.31% of total assets at March 31, 2020 comprised of $2.7 million of non-performing loans and $1.1 million of foreclosed real estate owned, compared to non-performing assets of $2.9 million, or 0.24% of total assets as of March 31, 2019.  The increase reflects the transfer of one loan relationship with an outstanding balance of $1.9 million as of March 31, 2020, to nonaccrual status.  Net charge-offs for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, were $121,000, compared to $553,000 of net charge-offs in the first quarter of last year.  The allowance for loan losses totaled $9,088,000 as of March 31, 2020 compared to $8,349,000 as of March 31, 2019.  As of March 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was 331% of nonperforming loans, compared to 761% as of March 31, 2019.

Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent, or fte) was $9,903,000 during the first quarter of 2020, which is $367,000 higher than the comparable three-month period of last year.  A $69.7 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased interest income.  The fte yield on interest-earning assets improved four basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, while the cost of funds increased one basis point.  As a result, the annualized net interest margin (fte) improved to 3.48% from 3.43% in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the prior year period.  

Other income totaled $1,654,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1,560,000 during the same period of last year.  The increase is due primarily to a $32,000 increase in service charges and a $38,000 increase net gains on sales of securities.  All other categories of other income increased $24,000, net. 

Operating expenses totaled $7,059,000 in the first quarter and were $411,000 higher than the $6,648,000 recorded in the same period of last year.  Salaries and benefits costs rose $128,000 while all other operating expenses increased $283,000, net.

Mr. Critelli stated, “Our first quarter results were on track for a solid start to the year prior to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.  We have since focused our efforts on providing the products and services that will assist our customers through the crisis.  In addition, we are providing the resources to allow our employees the ability to perform their functions in a safe work environment.  We feel we have been successful on both fronts and remain committed to providing the financial resources that will help our customers emerge from the current situation financially sound.  We are doing everything we can to keep current of developments during this period of rapid change, and encourage our customers to contact us for assistance.  We look forward to serving our stockholders and customers during these trying times.”

Norwood Financial Corp. is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York.  The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements.  When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.  Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions.  The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure.  Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%.  We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.  The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands)Three months ended March 31,
  2020  2019
Net interest income$9,665 $9,271
Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate    238     265
Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $9,903 $
9,536

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure.  Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity.  The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data. The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

(dollars in thousands)Three months ended March 31,
  2020   2019 
Average equity$140,962  $124,746 
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (11,552)    (11,650)
Average tangible equity $129,410  $
113,096
 


NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets           
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)          
 (unaudited)          
  March 31      
  2020  2019       
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $14,712  $13,583       
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 23,706  6,291       
Cash and cash equivalents 38,418  19,874       
           
Securities available for sale 196,998  240,621       
Loans receivable 928,565  864,198       
Less: Allowance for loan losses 9,088  8,349       
Net loans receivable 919,477  855,849       
Regulatory stock, at cost 3,770  3,132       
Bank premises and equipment, net 14,071  14,165       
Bank owned life insurance 38,971  38,134       
Foreclosed real estate owned 1,077  1,792       
Accrued interest receivable 3,669  4,089       
Goodwill 11,331  11,331       
Other intangible assets 212  307       
Other assets 14,297  14,301       
TOTAL ASSETS $1,242,291  $1,203,595       
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing demand $213,359  $206,806       
Interest-bearing 776,801  767,609       
Total deposits 990,160  974,415       
Short-term borrowings 40,656  37,824       
Other borrowings 51,350  47,955       
Accrued interest payable 2,895  2,457       
Other liabilities 15,043  14,172       
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,100,104  1,076,823       
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares-  -       
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,          
authorized: 2020: 20,000,000 shares, 2019: 10,000,000 shares634  630       
issued: 2020: 6,342,568 shares, 2019: 6,301,263 shares          
Surplus 49,644  48,559       
Retained earnings 88,032  80,115       
Treasury stock, at cost: 2020: 12,007 shares, 2019: 13,807 shares (400) (455)      
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,277  (2,077)      
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 142,187  126,772       
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND          
   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $1,242,291  $1,203,595       
           
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Consolidated Statements of Income           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
  (unaudited)          
 Three Months Ended March 31,        
  2020 2019      
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans receivable, including fees$10,683 $9,970       
Securities 1,179  1,441       
Other 6  15       
Total Interest income 11,868  11,426       
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 1,790  1,729       
Short-term borrowings 111  123       
Other borrowings 302  303       
Total Interest expense 2,203  2,155       
NET INTEREST INCOME 9,665  9,271       
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 700  450       
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES8,965  8,821       
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service charges and fees 1,063  1,031       
Income from fiduciary activities 153  142       
Net realized gains on sales of securities 38  -       
Gains on sales of loans, net 56  42       
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 208  202       
Other 136  143       
Total other income 1,654  1,560       
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits 3,777  3,649       
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 968  924       
Data processing and related operations 437  448       
Taxes, other than income 214  161       
Professional fees 218  250       
FDIC Insurance assessment -  71       
Foreclosed real estate 16  23       
Amortization of intangibles 22  29       
Other 1,407  1,093       
Total other expenses 7,059  6,648       
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX 3,560  3,733       
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 481  543       
NET INCOME$3,079 $3,190       
           
Basic earnings per share$0.49 $0.51       
           
Diluted earnings per share$0.49 $0.51       
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
           
For the Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019      
           
Net interest income$9,665 $9,271       
Net income 3,079  3,190       
           
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.23% 3.20%      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.48% 3.43%      
Return on average assets 1.01% 1.09%      
Return on average equity 8.79% 10.37%      
Return on average tangible equity 9.57% 11.44%      
Basic earnings per share$0.49  $0.51       
Diluted earnings per share$0.49  $0.51       
           
           
As of March 31          
           
Total assets$1,242,291  $1,203,595       
Total loans receivable 928,565  864,198       
Allowance for loan losses 9,088  8,349       
Total deposits 990,160  974,415       
Stockholders' equity 142,187  126,772       
Trust assets under management 137,059  159,339       
           
Book value per share$22.52  $20.16       
Tangible book value per share$20.70  $18.31       
Equity to total assets 11.45% 10.53%      
Allowance to total loans receivable 0.98% 0.97%      
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.30% 0.13%      
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31% 0.24%      
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands)          
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks$14,712 $15,038 $20,067 $14,207 $13,583 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 23,706  377  848  4,265  6,291 
Cash and cash equivalents 38,418  15,415  20,915  18,472  19,874 
           
Securities available for sale 196,998  210,205  211,199  238,083  240,621 
Loans receivable 928,565  924,581  905,582  887,673  864,198 
Less: Allowance for loan losses 9,088  8,509  8,405  8,228  8,349 
Net loans receivable 919,477  916,072  897,177  879,445  855,849 
Regulatory stock, at cost 3,770  4,844  3,137  3,155  3,132 
Bank owned life insurance 38,971  38,763  38,562  38,340  38,134 
Bank premises and equipment, net 14,071  14,228  13,927  13,880  14,165 
Foreclosed real estate owned 1,077  1,556  1,572  1,677  1,792 
Goodwill and other intangibles 11,543  11,566  11,588  11,611  11,638 
Other assets 17,966  17,961  17,779  17,865  18,390 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,242,291  $1,230,610  $1,215,856  $1,222,528  $1,203,595 
           
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing demand$213,359  $207,299  $231,211  $221,764  $206,806 
Interest-bearing deposits 776,801  750,230  743,222  759,460  767,609 
Total deposits 990,160  957,529  974,433  981,224  974,415 
Borrowings 92,006  118,694  88,684  92,118  85,779 
Other liabilities 17,938  16,959  17,845  17,703  16,629 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,100,104  1,093,182  1,080,962  1,091,045  1,076,823 
           
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 142,187  137,428  134,894  131,483  126,772 
           
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND          
   STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,242,291  $1,230,610  $1,215,856  $1,222,528  $1,203,595 
           
           
           
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP.          
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
  March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31
Three months ended 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans receivable, including fees$10,683  $10,815  $10,776  $10,328  $9,970 
Securities 1,179  1,159  1,278  1,435  1,441 
Other 6  11  5  51  15 
Total interest income 11,868  11,985  12,059  11,814  11,426 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits 1,790  1,784  1,787  1,839  1,729 
Borrowings 413  368  381  363  426 
Total interest expense 2,203  2,152  2,168  2,202  2,155 
NET INTEREST INCOME 9,665  9,833  9,891  9,612  9,271 
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 700  200  300  300  450 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION          
FOR LOAN LOSSES 8,965  9,633  9,591  9,312  8,821 
           
OTHER INCOME          
Service charges and fees 1,063  1,168  1,200  1,052  1,031 
Income from fiduciary activities 153  156  167  145  142 
Net realized gains on sales of securities 38  21  169  64  - 
Gains on sales of loans, net 56  44  15  67  42 
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 208  200  222  207  202 
Other 136  107  109  106  143 
Total other income 1,654  1,696  1,882  1,641  1,560 
           
OTHER EXPENSES          
Salaries and employee benefits 3,777  3,740  3,667  3,599  3,649 
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 968  938  916  940  924 
Foreclosed real estate 16  9  24  (10) 23 
FDIC insurance assessment -  3  (5) 84  71 
Other 2,298  2,398  2,189  2,172  1,981 
Total other expenses 7,059  7,088  6,791  6,785  6,648 
           
INCOME BEFORE TAX 3,560  4,241  4,682  4,168  3,733 
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 481  645  775  646  543 
NET INCOME$3,079  $3,596  $3,907  $3,522  $3,190 
           
Basic earnings per share$0.49  $0.57  $0.62  $0.56  $0.51 
           
Diluted earnings per share$0.49  $0.57  $0.62  $0.56  $0.51 
           
Book Value per share$22.52 $21.67 $21.41 $20.90 $20.16 
Tangible Book Value per share 20.70  19.84  19.57  19.06  18.31 
           
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01% 1.18% 1.27% 1.16% 1.09%
Return on average equity (annualized) 8.79% 10.42% 11.56% 10.93% 10.37%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 9.57% 11.38% 12.66% 12.01% 11.44%
           
Net interest spread (fte) 3.23% 3.33% 3.35% 3.24% 3.20%
Net interest margin (fte) 3.48% 3.59% 3.60% 3.49% 3.43%
           
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98% 0.92% 0.93% 0.93% 0.97%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.05% 0.04% 0.05% 0.19% 0.26%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.30% 0.09% 0.15% 0.15% 0.13%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31% 0.19% 0.24% 0.25% 0.24%
           

 