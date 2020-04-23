HONESDALE, Pa., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lewis J. Critelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwood Financial Corp. (Nasdaq Global Market – NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings of $3,079,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2020, decreasing from the $3,190,000 recorded during the same three-month period of last year. The decrease was due to an increased provision for loan losses related to the current period of economic uncertainty. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.49 in the first quarter of this year compared to $0.51 in the first quarter of 2019. The annualized return on average assets was 1.01% in the first quarter of 2020 and the annualized return on average equity was 8.79%, compared to 1.09% and 10.37%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2019.

Total assets were $1.242 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of $38.7 million compared to March 31, 2019. Total loans increased $64.4 million compared to March 31, 2019, total deposits increased $15.7 million compared to March 31, 2019, and stockholders’ equity increased $15.4 million compared to March 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets totaled $3.8 million or 0.31% of total assets at March 31, 2020 comprised of $2.7 million of non-performing loans and $1.1 million of foreclosed real estate owned, compared to non-performing assets of $2.9 million, or 0.24% of total assets as of March 31, 2019. The increase reflects the transfer of one loan relationship with an outstanding balance of $1.9 million as of March 31, 2020, to nonaccrual status. Net charge-offs for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020, were $121,000, compared to $553,000 of net charge-offs in the first quarter of last year. The allowance for loan losses totaled $9,088,000 as of March 31, 2020 compared to $8,349,000 as of March 31, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was 331% of nonperforming loans, compared to 761% as of March 31, 2019.



Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent, or fte) was $9,903,000 during the first quarter of 2020, which is $367,000 higher than the comparable three-month period of last year. A $69.7 million increase in average loans outstanding contributed to the increased interest income. The fte yield on interest-earning assets improved four basis points compared to the three months ended March 31, 2019, while the cost of funds increased one basis point. As a result, the annualized net interest margin (fte) improved to 3.48% from 3.43% in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the prior year period.



Other income totaled $1,654,000 in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1,560,000 during the same period of last year. The increase is due primarily to a $32,000 increase in service charges and a $38,000 increase net gains on sales of securities. All other categories of other income increased $24,000, net.



Operating expenses totaled $7,059,000 in the first quarter and were $411,000 higher than the $6,648,000 recorded in the same period of last year. Salaries and benefits costs rose $128,000 while all other operating expenses increased $283,000, net.



Mr. Critelli stated, “Our first quarter results were on track for a solid start to the year prior to the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. We have since focused our efforts on providing the products and services that will assist our customers through the crisis. In addition, we are providing the resources to allow our employees the ability to perform their functions in a safe work environment. We feel we have been successful on both fronts and remain committed to providing the financial resources that will help our customers emerge from the current situation financially sound. We are doing everything we can to keep current of developments during this period of rapid change, and encourage our customers to contact us for assistance. We look forward to serving our stockholders and customers during these trying times.”



Norwood Financial Corp. is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fifteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and twelve offices in the Southern Tier of New York. The Company’s stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “NWFL”.

Forward-Looking Statements.



The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words “believes”, “anticipates”, “contemplates”, “expects”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, the risks and uncertainty posed by, and the effect and impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, the ability to control costs and expenses, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This release references tax-equivalent net interest income, which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Tax-equivalent net interest income is derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a tax–equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice. The following reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 9,665 $ 9,271 Tax equivalent basis adjustment using 21% marginal tax rate 238 265 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis $ 9,903 $

9,536



This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data. The following reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2020 2019 Average equity $ 140,962 $ 124,746 Average goodwill and other intangibles (11,552 ) (11,650 ) Average tangible equity $ 129,410 $

113,096







NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) March 31 2020 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,712 $ 13,583 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 23,706 6,291 Cash and cash equivalents 38,418 19,874 Securities available for sale 196,998 240,621 Loans receivable 928,565 864,198 Less: Allowance for loan losses 9,088 8,349 Net loans receivable 919,477 855,849 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,770 3,132 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,071 14,165 Bank owned life insurance 38,971 38,134 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,077 1,792 Accrued interest receivable 3,669 4,089 Goodwill 11,331 11,331 Other intangible assets 212 307 Other assets 14,297 14,301 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,242,291 $ 1,203,595 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 213,359 $ 206,806 Interest-bearing 776,801 767,609 Total deposits 990,160 974,415 Short-term borrowings 40,656 37,824 Other borrowings 51,350 47,955 Accrued interest payable 2,895 2,457 Other liabilities 15,043 14,172 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,100,104 1,076,823 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares - - Common Stock, $.10 par value per share, authorized: 2020: 20,000,000 shares, 2019: 10,000,000 shares 634 630 issued: 2020: 6,342,568 shares, 2019: 6,301,263 shares Surplus 49,644 48,559 Retained earnings 88,032 80,115 Treasury stock, at cost: 2020: 12,007 shares, 2019: 13,807 shares (400 ) (455 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 4,277 (2,077 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 142,187 126,772 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,242,291 $ 1,203,595 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,683 $ 9,970 Securities 1,179 1,441 Other 6 15 Total Interest income 11,868 11,426 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,790 1,729 Short-term borrowings 111 123 Other borrowings 302 303 Total Interest expense 2,203 2,155 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,665 9,271 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 700 450 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 8,965 8,821 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,063 1,031 Income from fiduciary activities 153 142 Net realized gains on sales of securities 38 - Gains on sales of loans, net 56 42 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 208 202 Other 136 143 Total other income 1,654 1,560 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,777 3,649 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 968 924 Data processing and related operations 437 448 Taxes, other than income 214 161 Professional fees 218 250 FDIC Insurance assessment - 71 Foreclosed real estate 16 23 Amortization of intangibles 22 29 Other 1,407 1,093 Total other expenses 7,059 6,648 INCOME BEFORE TAX 3,560 3,733 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 481 543 NET INCOME $ 3,079 $ 3,190 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.51 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31 2020 2019 Net interest income $ 9,665 $ 9,271 Net income 3,079 3,190 Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 3.23 % 3.20 % Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 3.48 % 3.43 % Return on average assets 1.01 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 8.79 % 10.37 % Return on average tangible equity 9.57 % 11.44 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.51 As of March 31 Total assets $ 1,242,291 $ 1,203,595 Total loans receivable 928,565 864,198 Allowance for loan losses 9,088 8,349 Total deposits 990,160 974,415 Stockholders' equity 142,187 126,772 Trust assets under management 137,059 159,339 Book value per share $ 22.52 $ 20.16 Tangible book value per share $ 20.70 $ 18.31 Equity to total assets 11.45 % 10.53 % Allowance to total loans receivable 0.98 % 0.97 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.30 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.24 % NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 14,712 $ 15,038 $ 20,067 $ 14,207 $ 13,583 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 23,706 377 848 4,265 6,291 Cash and cash equivalents 38,418 15,415 20,915 18,472 19,874 Securities available for sale 196,998 210,205 211,199 238,083 240,621 Loans receivable 928,565 924,581 905,582 887,673 864,198 Less: Allowance for loan losses 9,088 8,509 8,405 8,228 8,349 Net loans receivable 919,477 916,072 897,177 879,445 855,849 Regulatory stock, at cost 3,770 4,844 3,137 3,155 3,132 Bank owned life insurance 38,971 38,763 38,562 38,340 38,134 Bank premises and equipment, net 14,071 14,228 13,927 13,880 14,165 Foreclosed real estate owned 1,077 1,556 1,572 1,677 1,792 Goodwill and other intangibles 11,543 11,566 11,588 11,611 11,638 Other assets 17,966 17,961 17,779 17,865 18,390 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,242,291 $ 1,230,610 $ 1,215,856 $ 1,222,528 $ 1,203,595 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand $ 213,359 $ 207,299 $ 231,211 $ 221,764 $ 206,806 Interest-bearing deposits 776,801 750,230 743,222 759,460 767,609 Total deposits 990,160 957,529 974,433 981,224 974,415 Borrowings 92,006 118,694 88,684 92,118 85,779 Other liabilities 17,938 16,959 17,845 17,703 16,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,100,104 1,093,182 1,080,962 1,091,045 1,076,823 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 142,187 137,428 134,894 131,483 126,772 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,242,291 $ 1,230,610 $ 1,215,856 $ 1,222,528 $ 1,203,595 NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP. Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Three months ended 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 10,683 $ 10,815 $ 10,776 $ 10,328 $ 9,970 Securities 1,179 1,159 1,278 1,435 1,441 Other 6 11 5 51 15 Total interest income 11,868 11,985 12,059 11,814 11,426 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 1,790 1,784 1,787 1,839 1,729 Borrowings 413 368 381 363 426 Total interest expense 2,203 2,152 2,168 2,202 2,155 NET INTEREST INCOME 9,665 9,833 9,891 9,612 9,271 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 700 200 300 300 450 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 8,965 9,633 9,591 9,312 8,821 OTHER INCOME Service charges and fees 1,063 1,168 1,200 1,052 1,031 Income from fiduciary activities 153 156 167 145 142 Net realized gains on sales of securities 38 21 169 64 - Gains on sales of loans, net 56 44 15 67 42 Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 208 200 222 207 202 Other 136 107 109 106 143 Total other income 1,654 1,696 1,882 1,641 1,560 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 3,777 3,740 3,667 3,599 3,649 Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 968 938 916 940 924 Foreclosed real estate 16 9 24 (10 ) 23 FDIC insurance assessment - 3 (5 ) 84 71 Other 2,298 2,398 2,189 2,172 1,981 Total other expenses 7,059 7,088 6,791 6,785 6,648 INCOME BEFORE TAX 3,560 4,241 4,682 4,168 3,733 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 481 645 775 646 543 NET INCOME $ 3,079 $ 3,596 $ 3,907 $ 3,522 $ 3,190 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.57 $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 Book Value per share $ 22.52 $ 21.67 $ 21.41 $ 20.90 $ 20.16 Tangible Book Value per share 20.70 19.84 19.57 19.06 18.31 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 1.18 % 1.27 % 1.16 % 1.09 % Return on average equity (annualized) 8.79 % 10.42 % 11.56 % 10.93 % 10.37 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 9.57 % 11.38 % 12.66 % 12.01 % 11.44 % Net interest spread (fte) 3.23 % 3.33 % 3.35 % 3.24 % 3.20 % Net interest margin (fte) 3.48 % 3.59 % 3.60 % 3.49 % 3.43 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.98 % 0.92 % 0.93 % 0.93 % 0.97 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.19 % 0.26 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.30 % 0.09 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.13 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 % 0.19 % 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.24 %



