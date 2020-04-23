Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 8.67 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for PPE from manufacturing industry and stringent and comprehensive safety regulations. In addition, increasing demand for PPE from manufacturing industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US market analysis include segments and geographic landscapes.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Hand and arm protection
  • Protective clothing
  • Foot and leg protection
  • Respiratory protection
  • Others

By End-user

  • Manufacturing
  • OGM
  • Construction
  • Others

This study identifies the growth of building and construction industry as one of the prime reason driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US growth during the next few years.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US covers the following areas:

  • Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US sizing
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US forecast
  • Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Chicago Protective Apparel Inc., Global Glove and Safety Manufacturing Inc., Honeywell International Inc., John Tillman Co., Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Inc., Radians Inc., and SureWerx.. Also, the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product placement
  • Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Foot and leg protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • OGM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

  • Overview

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M Co.
  • Ansell Ltd.
  • Chicago Protective Apparel Inc.
  • Global Glove and Safety Manufacturing Inc.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • John Tillman Co.
  • Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC
  • MSA Safety Inc.
  • Radians Inc.
  • SureWerx

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

