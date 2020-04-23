Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market in US 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US and it is poised to grow by $ 8.67 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The reports on personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for PPE from manufacturing industry and stringent and comprehensive safety regulations. In addition, increasing demand for PPE from manufacturing industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US market analysis include segments and geographic landscapes.



The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US is segmented as below:



By Product

Hand and arm protection

Protective clothing

Foot and leg protection

Respiratory protection

Others

By End-user

Manufacturing

OGM

Construction

Others

This study identifies the growth of building and construction industry as one of the prime reason driving the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US growth during the next few years.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US covers the following areas:

Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US sizing

Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US forecast

Personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US vendors that include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Chicago Protective Apparel Inc., Global Glove and Safety Manufacturing Inc., Honeywell International Inc., John Tillman Co., Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, MSA Safety Inc., Radians Inc., and SureWerx.. Also, the personal protective equipment (PPE) market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product placement

Hand and arm protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Protective clothing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foot and leg protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Respiratory protection - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

OGM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

7. Customer landscape

Overview

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Chicago Protective Apparel Inc.

Global Glove and Safety Manufacturing Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

John Tillman Co.

Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC

MSA Safety Inc.

Radians Inc.

SureWerx

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

