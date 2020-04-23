LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive head-Up display (HUD) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.7% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 6,775 Mn by 2027.



Automotive Head-Up Display used to provide important information to the driver such as speed, warning signals, and indicator arrows for navigation exactly where the driver needs it. The driver does not require looking down at the instrument cluster or the secondary display as the information directly displayed in the line of sight with the help of HUD. The global Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) market is segmented on the basis of HUD type, application, and vehicle type. By HUD type market is segmented into the windshield and combiner HUD, which have applications across the premium cars, luxury cars, mid-segment cars, and economy car. Additionally, passenger cars and commercial vehicles are the segments by vehicle type.

The global automotive head-up display (HUD) market is gaining pace owing to the increasing demand for luxury cars. Growing investment in the luxury passenger car sector is also supporting the market value. Apart from these, the high demand for a technologically advanced solution in the automotive sector is further contributing to the market value.

Windshield HUD by HUD type registered maximum share in the global market. The windshield is generally made up of laminated safety glass or a type of treated glass that consists of two curved sheets of glass with a plastic layer laminated between them for safety, and together bonded into the window frame. The increasing investment by manufacturers for the development of a more advanced and effective solutions that can enhance the driver experience and safety is driving the segmental growth. Moreover, the new systems are now capable to display compass direction, warning messages, and radio information on the windshield.

In 2019, Europe held the major share of the global market for automotive head-up display (HUD). The major countries of the region Germany and the UK are primarily contributing to the major share of the regional market. The presence of major manufactures coupled with the high demand for luxury vehicles with advance features is additionally supporting the regional market value.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth with major CAGR throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The developing economies China and India are supporting the major growth of the automotive head-up display (HUD) in the regional market. The rapidly increasing demand for automotive with advance technology due to the increasing purchasing power of residents is further propelling the regional market growth.

Some of the leading competitors are Continental AG, DENSO Corporation, HUDWAY, LLC, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation. Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) companies have announced mergers and acquisitions to expand their position in the Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) industry. Major players are also moving into new regions and advanced technologies to expand the market share. For instance, Continental AG, Germany based company has developed an augmented reality HUD in 2018, that features new waveguide technology, which enables large-area augmentation in the driver’s field of view.

Some of the key observations regarding Automotive Head-Up Display (HUD) industry include:

Nippon Seiki has announced an investment of JPY 1 billion in 2019 to expand its HUD production capacity with the establishment of a new production facility. Moreover, the new facility is intended to start full-scale operations by October 2020.

Hyundai Mobis has entered into the windshield Head-up display (HUD) market in 2020 with the supply of 12-inch HUD to Hyundai's Genesis SUV GV80. The company is accelerating the next generation HUD technology by featuring a 25-inch or larger screen and AR.

Envisics has showcased advanced solution of holography head-up display (HUD) at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. Whereas, CES is the global stage for innovation organized by the Consumer Technology Association. Whereas, The Envisics is a 2009 founded globally renowned dynamic holography pioneer. It involves developing new technologies for the future of head-up display (HUD) and automotive sensor systems.

Audi has showcased two larger technology concepts at the CES 2020 electronic show which includes a 3D mixed-reality head-up display and the Audi Intelligent Experience.

