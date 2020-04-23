Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Influenza Diagnostics Market by Test type (Molecular (RT-PCR,LAMP, NASBA), Traditional (Viral Culture, Direct Fluorescent Antibody, Rapid Influenza Detection Tests, Serological Assays)), End user (Hospital, Clinical Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global influenza diagnostics market was worth USD 695.3 million in 2020.



The major factors driving the growth of this market include increasing prevalence of influenza, growth in research funding for influenza diagnostics, and the rising demand for faster diagnosis are expected to drive the overall growth of the influenza diagnostic market.



The traditional diagnostic segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019.



On the basis of test type, the market is broadly segmented into traditional diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests. The RIDT segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market for traditional diagnostic tests of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to increased adoption of cost-effective and faster RIDT as a first line of diagnosis and screening process have been increased among the end-users. This is a major factor responsible for the largest share of the RIDT market.



The hospital's segment commanded the largest share of the influenza diagnostic market in 2019.



Based on end-user, the influenza diagnostic market has been categorized into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and other end-user. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2019. The large number of minimally invasive surgical procedures performed in hospitals due to the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals is a major factor driving market growth.



The Asia Pacific region to register the highest growth in the global MIS instruments market during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Influenza disease diagnostics is commonly carried out in hospitals, as it is complex in nature and requires technologically advanced product, this is the major factor driving the growth of this segment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Influenza Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 North America: Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, By Test Type & Country (2019)

4.3 Influenza Diagnostics Market Share, By End User (2019)



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Influenza

5.2.1.2 Growth in Influenza Research

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Rapid Disease Diagnosis

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Variability in Test Sensitivity and Specificity

5.2.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.2.3 Rising Healthcare Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Genomic and Proteomic Technologies

5.2.3.2 Significant Growth Prospects in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.3 The Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak On the Growth of Influenza Diagnostics Market

5.3.1 Similarities in Influenza and COVID-19 Symptoms

5.3.2 Who Recommendations for the Co-Testing of COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Pathogens, Including Influenza and Rsv

5.3.3 Increased Adoption of the Influenza Vaccine (Flu Shot) in the Healthcare System

5.3.4 Increasing Focus of Diagnostic Manufacturers On the Development of New COVID-19 Tests



6 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Test Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Traditional Diagnostic Tests

6.2.1 RIDT

6.2.1.1 Ridt Tests Are Widely Used Owing to Their Ease of Use and Rapid Interpretability of Results

6.2.2 Viral Culture

6.2.2.1 Wide Use of Viral Culture as A Confirmatory Test to Ensure the Results of RIDT to Drive Market Growth

6.2.3 Dfa

6.2.3.1 Adoption of Dfa Tests is Increasing Due to Their Higher Sensitivity as Compared to RIDT

6.2.4 Serological Assays

6.2.4.1 Development of Lab-On-Chip-Based Multiplex Assays to Support Market Growth

6.3 Molecular Diagnostic Tests

6.3.1 Rt-Pcr

6.3.1.1 Ability of Rt-Pcr to Distinguish Between Influenza A and B Viruses Driving Its Adoption in Clinical Settings

6.3.2 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests

6.3.2.1 Transcription-Mediated Amplification-Based Assays

6.3.2.1.1 Tma Accounts for the Largest Share of the Inaat Market

6.3.2.2 Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification-Based Assays

6.3.2.2.1 Rapidity, Stability, and Sensitivity Have Driven the Use of Lamp

6.3.2.3 Nucleic Acid Sequence-Based Amplification Tests

6.3.2.3.1 NASBA is Highly Preferred in Hospital and Clinical Settings as it Reduces the Need for Additional Reverse Transcription Steps

6.3.2.4 Other Inaat Tests

6.3.3 Other Molecular Tests



7 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Hospitals Accounted for the Largest Share of the Market in 2019

7.3 Clinical Laboratories

7.3.1 Advantages Offered By Clinical Laboratories in Terms of Service Costs and Turnaround Time to Support Market Growth

7.4 Other End Users



8 Influenza Diagnostics Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 the US Dominated the North American Market in 2019

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Government Initiatives and Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques to Support Market Growth

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 France

8.3.1.1 Supportive Government Policies Drive Market Growth in France

8.3.2 UK

8.3.2.1 Frequent Influenza Outbreaks in the UK to Boost the Growth of the Influenza Diagnostics Market

8.3.3 Roe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Rising Awareness Indicate Favorable Prospects for Market Growth

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Key Product Approvals

9.4.2 Key Acquisitions



10 Company Profiles

10.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Author's View

10.2 Quidel Corporation

10.2.1 Business Overview

10.2.2 Products Offered

10.2.3 Recent Developments

10.2.4 Author's View

10.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.3.1 Business Overview

10.3.2 Products Offered

10.3.3 Author's View

10.4 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

10.4.1 Business Overview

10.4.2 Products Offered

10.4.3 Recent Developments

10.5 Hologic, Inc.

10.5.1 Business Overview

10.5.2 Products Offered

10.5.3 Recent Developments

10.6 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.6.1 Business Overview

10.6.2 Products Offered

10.6.3 Recent Developments

10.7 Danaher Corporation

10.7.1 Business Overview

10.7.2 Products Offered

10.7.3 Recent Developments

10.8 Diasorin Sa

10.8.1 Business Overview

10.8.2 Products Offered

10.9 Meridian Bioscience

10.9.1 Business Overview

10.9.2 Products Offered

10.9.3 Recent Developments

10.10 Luminex Corporation

10.10.1 Business Overview

10.10.2 Products Offered

10.11 Biomrieux Sa

10.11.1 Business Overview

10.11.2 Products Offered

10.11.3 Recent Developments

10.12 Genmark Diagnostics, Inc.

10.12.1 Business Overview

10.12.2 Products Offered

10.12.3 Recent Developments

10.13 Siemens Healthineers

10.13.1 Business Overview

10.13.2 Products Offered

10.13.3 Recent Developments

10.14 Tecan Trading

10.14.1 Business Overview

10.14.2 Products Offered

10.15 Sekisui Diagnostics

10.15.1 Business Overview

10.15.2 Products Offered

10.16 Sa Scientific, Ltd.

10.16.1 Business Overview

10.16.2 Products Offered

10.17 Altona Diagnostics Gmbh

10.17.1 Business Overview

10.17.2 Products Offered

10.18 Coris Bioconcept Sprl

10.18.1 Business Overview

10.18.2 Products Offered

10.19 Elitech Group

10.19.1 Business Overview

10.19.2 Products Offered

10.20 Mast Group Ltd.

10.20.1 Business Overview

10.20.2 Products Offered

10.21 Right-to-Win

