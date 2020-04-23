Selbyville, Delaware, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



According to latest report “Cybersecurity Market by Product Type (IAAM [Access Management, IAM], Infrastructure Protection [Endpoint Protection, Email/Web Gateway, Security Information and Event Management, Vulnerability Management, Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention], Network Security [ISP, VPN, UTM, Firewall], Security Services [Implementation, Managed Security Services, Consultancy & Training, Hardware Support], Organization (SME, Government, Large Enterprises), Industry (Banking, Government, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Insurance, Securities), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of cyber security will reach $400 billion by 2026.

Growing technological advancements and internet penetration are driving enterprises to shift to cloud-based business models. Extensive digitization across enterprises is prone to cyber threats and information breach; thus, established enterprises are investing heavily in cyber security solutions. The companies are deploying infrastructure and network security solutions including firewalls and internet protocols. This helps them to prevent potential monetary and non-monetary losses including interconnected servers and data storage devices.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3078

The demand for products for infrastructure protection is predicted to grow significantly in the cybersecurity market. The enterprises have adopted BYOD trends at a large extent to provide flexibility to the employees and boost business productivity. The enterprises are adopting endpoint protection to prevent any vulnerabilities and unauthenticated access to enterprise data resources through mobile devices.

The adoption of cybersecurity solutions across small and medium enterprises is expected to witness over 15% CAGR from 2020 to 2026. The growing cyber-attacks over SMEs and increasing monitory losses have resulted in increasing adoption of advanced security solutions. Moreover, enterprises have adopted BYOD policies to reduce the capital expenditure and boost employee productivity. However, they are prone to cyber threats and data breaches; thus, SMEs are making significant investments for advanced security solutions to secure their data.

The demand for cybersecurity products & services is increasing across IT and telecommunication enterprises due to the demand for protection of personal sensitive data. The enterprises are adopting security solutions to protect servers, data centers, and virtual information systems. This helps them to mitigate cyber risks, detect vulnerabilities at earlier stage, and protect from live attacks. Moreover, the introduction of stringent regulations from government authorities is influencing market growth.

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3078

The Europe cybersecurity market revenue is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period. The enterprises operating in banking sectors are adopting advanced cyber security solutions. The government enterprises and private corporates have reported increasing cyberattacks. Moreover, government authorities and private enterprises are making collaborative efforts to prevent such vulnerabilities.

Some major findings of the cybersecurity market report include:

The growing need for cyber protection and advanced security for network infrastructure across enterprises are supporting market growth.

Government guidelines and initiatives in the market are supporting the adoption of security services by IT & telecom service providers.

The adoption of cloud computing services by enterprises is enabling them to adopt advanced security solutions.

Major players operating in the market are Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nokia Networks, Oracle Corporation, and Google LLC.

Companies operating in the market are focusing on strategic collaborations for the development of advanced cybersecurity solutions .





Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Cybersecurity Market Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.4. Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.4.1. Impact by region (Latest cyberattack statistics)

3.4.1.1. North America

3.4.1.2. Europe

3.4.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.4.1.4. Latin America

3.4.1.5. MEA

3.4.2. Impact on R&D

3.4.3. Impact on growth strategy and business model

3.5. Cybersecurity ecosystem analysis

3.6. Cybersecurity evolution

3.6.1. Evolution of cyber-attacks

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. ISO/IEC 270001

3.7.2. Gramm-Leach-Billey Act of 1999, U.S.

3.7.3. Cybersecurity Law, China

3.7.4. Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

3.7.5. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

3.7.6. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU)

3.7.7. Directive on Security of Network and Information Systems (NIS Directive) (EU)

3.7.8. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), U.S.

3.7.9. Cyber Security Framework, Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA)

3.8. Technology and innovation landscape

3.8.1. Virtualized firewall

3.8.2. AI and machine learning

3.8.3. Blockchain

3.9. Industry impact forces

3.9.1. Growth drivers

3.9.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10. Cybersecurity statistics

3.10.1. Security incidence by type of asset

3.10.2. Data breaches per industry vertical

3.10.3. Target device/network

3.10.4. Average cost of stolen data per industry vertical

3.11. Porter’s analysis

3.12. PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/cybersecurity-market





About Global Market Insights, Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com Web: https://www.gminsights.com