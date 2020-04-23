Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Glucose Monitoring: The Current State of the Art" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this study includes what a CGM is, how it works and how a PWD wears the device. This study also includes advances in the technology - both those advances being seen in the market today and advances for which CE mark or FDA approval is pending. There is a section covering the pancreas and diabetes, including the continued growth in the number of diabetics and prediabetics in the U.S. and elsewhere. It covers selected clinical trials pertaining to the evolution and proliferation of CGMs. The scope of this report includes novel CGMs and components in development. These may or may not ever see a market launch but should nonetheless be of interest to industry managers.



Also covered here are selected regulatory and reimbursement affairs. Regulatory guidelines need to keep abreast of the technological developments so that safe, effective devices may enter the market. Without sufficient, carefully crafted reimbursement or payer coverage, the devices will never get off the ground. Both favorable regulatory and reimbursement guidelines are needed if manufacturers are to continue to develop and commercialize the best equipment for managing diabetes.



Selected companies are profiled in this report. These include not only the market leaders - Dexcom, Medtronic, Abbott, Tandem, and Insulet - but also smaller companies working on promising technology.



Not covered in the scope of this report is an in-depth analysis of market values and growth rates. These are available in other reports by the publisher. Also not covered is the ultimate in the artificial pancreas: the cell-based implant. While these are under development, for practical purposes implants seem to be some distance down the road.



The Report Includes:

An overview of the current state of the art for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) for diabetes

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Encompassing details of CGM functionalities like how they work, who can use one, and when a CGM could help to better manage the disease

Examination of the critical issues within the CGM market, including technological developments, geographic trends, market dynamics, adoption trends, and clinical trials

Evaluation of current market size, market forecast, and future of the CGM device industry

Market share analysis of the leading players of the industry and their comprehensive company profiles



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

2 Executive Summary

Overview of the Pancreas

T1D and T2D

Tight Glycemic Control and the Importance of Time in Range

CGMs on the U.S. Market

The iCGM Trend

Timeline of Recent Device and Software Approvals

Increasing Patient Choice and Device Interoperability

Advances in the Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery System

Tandem's Control-IQ Technology

WaveForm Technologies' Cascade CGM

Novel Device Developments

Smartwatches and Wristbands

Implantable CGM Sensors

Regulatory and Reimbursement Events

FDA Approves New Interoperable Insulin Dosing 'Controller'

FDA's 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for Diabetes Management Devices

CGM for T2Ds

CGM Usage for T2Ds in the European Union

Selected Clinical Trials

3 Definitions

What Does the Pancreas Do?

T1D

T2D

A Few Statistics

Improving Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Control

Tight Glycemic Control and the Importance of Time in Range

Daily Diabetes-Oriented Tasks of a Person with T1D

Advantages of CGM for Managing Glucose Levels

How a Diabetic Uses a CGM

CGMs Currently on the Market in the EU and U.S.

The FDA and ACE Pumps

4 Increasing Patient Choice and Device Interoperability

Advances in the Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery System

Barriers to a Fully Automated Closed-Loop System

Tandem's Control-IQ Technology

Tidepool Loop and Interoperable Insulin Pumps

Medtronic's Next-Gen Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop System

Medtronic's European Envision Pro CGM

Biolinq's New CGM Sensor

Insulet's Omnipod

Dexcom CGM

Senseonics and Its Eversense Implantable CGM

Lilly: Connected Pens, Dexcom and Hybrid Closed-Loop System

WaveForm Cascade CGM

Timeline of Recent Device and Software Approvals

5 Novel CGMs and Components in Development

Smartwatches and Wristbands

Apple

Alertgy

Know Labs

PKvitality

Prediktor Medical

Traditional Wearable Sensors

I-SENS Inc.

Pacific Diabetes Technologies

Medtrum Technologies Inc.

SanVita Medical, LLC

Infinovo

GlucoRx

Implantable CGM Sensors

Integrated Medical Sensors Inc.

Profusa

GlySens

PercuSense

Patch/Microneedle Sensors

Nemaura Medical

Sano

University of California, San Diego

Other Potential Noninvasive CGMs

6 Technological Promises or Hype?

MIT and Noninvasive Blood Glucose Monitoring

How Raman Spectroscopy Works

The Future of Raman Spectroscopy for Measuring Blood Glucose

Optogenetics: Ready to Revolutionize Diabetes Treatment?

NASA, Mars and Diabetes

Cam Med's Bandage-Like, Flexible 'Patch' Insulin Pump

7 Selected Regulatory and Reimbursement Affairs

The iCGM Trend

iCGM Development 'Helped' Along by Hackers

iCGM: The Most Important Trend in CGMs

FDA Approves New Interoperable Insulin Dosing 'Controller'

FDA's 'Breakthrough Device Designation' for Diabetes Management Devices

Medicare Supports CGM Smartphone App Use for Diabetes

CGM for T2Ds

CGMs Have Come Far Since 1999

Data Show Improved Glycemic Control in T2Ds

CGMs Advanced to the Point of Cost Savings, Even for T2Ds

CGM Usage for T2Ds in the European Union

Dexcom Granted CE mark for CGM Use by Pregnant Women

February 2019: FDA Approves Tandem's and Insulet's ACE Pumps

8 Selected Clinical Trials

The International Diabetes Closed Loop Trial: Clinical Acceptance of the Artificial Pancreas

Description

Method

Conclusions

The VRIF Trial: Hypoglycemia Reduction with Automated-Insulin Delivery System

Description

Method

Conclusions

The International Diabetes Closed Loop (iDCL) Trial: Clinical Acceptance of the Artificial Pancreas in Pediatrics: A Study of t:Slim X2 With Control-IQ Technology

Description

Method

Conclusions

Project Nightlight: Efficacy and System Acceptance of Dinner/Night vs. 24 hr Closed Loop Control

Description

Method

Conclusions

PROMISE Study: An Evaluation of an Implantable Continuous Glucose Sensor up to 180 Days

Description

Method

Conclusions

Evaluation of Two Different Glucose Monitoring Treatments and Their Impact on Time in Target, Sleep and Quality of Life in Children with Type 1 Diabetes and Primary Caregivers: The QUEST Study

Description

Method

Conclusions

Continuous Glucose Monitoring and Management In Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) (COMMITTED)

Description

Method

Conclusions

9 Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Alertgy

Beta Bionics

Beta-O2 Technologies

Bigfoot Biomedical

Biolinq

Cam Med Inc.

Dexcom

Diabeloop Sa

Eli Lilly & Co.

Eoflow Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Lifescan

Medtronic Diabetes

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Pacific Diabetes Technologies

Prediktor Medical

Roche Diabetes Care

Senseonics

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Tidepool

Waveform Technologies

10 Appendix: Terms and Abbreviations



