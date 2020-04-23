Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Test Kits Market in Europe 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coronavirus test kits market in Europe is poised to progress at a CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. This report on the European market for coronavirus test kits provides a comprehensive analysis and examines the market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis.
The market is driven by increasing government funding and a growing number of strategic alliances. The focus on prevention of the coronavirus pandemic is one of the prime growth drivers. The report includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes.
The report is segmented as below:
By End-user
By Geographic Landscapes
The coronavirus test kits market in Europe covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors that include 3D Biomedicine Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, BGI Genomics Co. Ltd., bioMrieux SA, Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., QIAGEN NV, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The report also includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bewq8m
