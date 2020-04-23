Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Engagement with CSPs' Digital Channels: Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Communications service providers (CSPs) are considerably behind digital natives when it comes to providing a digital experience. This report focuses on the important trends in digital experience in the Americas based on a survey of 16 CSPs.



This report provides:

Recommendations for CSPs on how to improve customer engagement across the three primary digital channels: the mobile app, the website, and virtual assistants

Important trends and key findings related to mobile app adoption in the Americas

Important trends and key findings related to website usage in the Americas

Important trends and key findings related to the adoption of automated attendants in the Americas.



