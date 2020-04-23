Dublin, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Engagement with CSPs' Digital Channels: Americas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Communications service providers (CSPs) are considerably behind digital natives when it comes to providing a digital experience. This report focuses on the important trends in digital experience in the Americas based on a survey of 16 CSPs.

This report provides:

  • Recommendations for CSPs on how to improve customer engagement across the three primary digital channels: the mobile app, the website, and virtual assistants
  • Important trends and key findings related to mobile app adoption in the Americas
  • Important trends and key findings related to website usage in the Americas
  • Important trends and key findings related to the adoption of automated attendants in the Americas.

