Tints of Nature permanent hair color contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts. The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is expanding its distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market.

Tints of Nature permanent hair color contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts. The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is expanding its distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market.

Tints of Nature is a natural, organic hair coloring system that’s been providing hair salon quality for a quarter of a century.

Tints of Nature is a natural, organic hair coloring system that’s been providing hair salon quality for a quarter of a century.

BOCA RATON, FL, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of American women, who dye their hair regularly, may be exposing themselves to harsh, dangerous chemicals that can damage their skin and their hair.

A healthier alternative is Tints of Nature, which is a natural, organic hair coloring system that’s been providing hair salon quality for a quarter of a century.

“We developed Tints of Nature in the 1990s when my friend, who was a hairstylist, complained he was severely allergic to the chemicals in hair dye,” said Raoul Perfitt, CEO and formulator of Tints of Nature. “Together, we used my background in herbal medicine and his professional knowledge to create the first Tints of Nature hair products.”

Perfitt said Tints of Nature manufactures natural and organic hair cosmetics.

“We provide the world with safer hair products. Our brand has more nature than chemicals,” Perfitt said, adding that Tints of Nature provides hair salon quality in your home.”

Perfitt said Tints of Nature permanent hair color contains more than 75 percent certified organic and 95 percent naturally derived ingredients. Tints of Nature does not contain ammonia, parabens, gluten, formaldehyde, propylene glycol, silicone, mineral oils, and color stripping salts.

The United Kingdom-based Tints of Nature is expanding its distribution network throughout the United States. It is already available at many top retailers, such as Sprouts Farmers Market.

Tints of Nature also is a socially-responsible company, which was uncommon in the 1990s.

“Our products are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, natural, and organic. We use ethically-sourced ingredients from responsible suppliers,” he said.

“Today, we serve not only consumers who want natural, organic products, but vegans and animal-rights activists, as well. We are the mainstream. Consumers of all types buy our hair coloring products,” he added.

To purchase Tints of Nature products, visit tintsofnatureusa.com or Amazon .

Attachments

Andrew Polin Tints of Nature 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com