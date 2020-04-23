Park Street Nordicom A/S held today, Thursday 23 April 2020, the ordinary general meeting with the following outcome:







The board of directors' report and the announced annual report 2019 were approved by the general meeting. The proposal from the board of directors regarding the profit of DKK 115.1 million to be transferred to the next year was approved by the general meeting.

The general meeting approved the proposed fees for the board of directors as well as for the audit committee (same as last year) in accordance with modified Remuneration Policy.

The general meeting approved the proposed modified Remuneration Policy as presented.



The general meeting approved the suggested changes to the articles of association.

As members of the board of directors the general meeting reelected Andrew La Trobe, Pradeep Pattem, Ohene Aku Kwapong, Anita Nassar and Lars-Andreas Nilsen.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was reelected as the auditor of the company.





No further items or proposals were discussed.







After the general meeting the Board of Directors constituted Andrew La Trobe as Chairman. Ohene Aku Kwapong and Lars-Andreas Nilsen have been reappointed as members of the Audit Committee.





Best Regards





Pradeep Pattem

CEO

For further information please contact David Casado, Head of Finance at nordicom@nordicom.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com / www.nordicom.dk

Telephone Number: +45 33 33 93 03