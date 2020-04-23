SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPIC), the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, announced today that as a result of the uncertainty relating to: (i) the rapidly evolving nature, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, (ii) the variety of measures implemented by governments around the world to address its effects and (iii) the impact on its manufacturing operations, TPI is withdrawing its financial guidance issued on February 27, 2020 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 and subsequently updated on April 3, 2020. As a result, although customer demand currently remains strong, TPI cannot currently forecast or quantify with reasonable accuracy the full duration and financial magnitude of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. TPI will provide an update on the impact of COVID-19 on its liquidity, business operations, financial condition and results of operations in its first quarter 2020 earnings release, during its first quarter 2020 earnings call and in its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. TPI is managing its liquidity to ensure the long-term viability of the Company until the COVID-19 pandemic abates.



About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

