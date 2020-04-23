TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable May 8, 2020 to shareholders on record as at April 30, 2020.

Since the latter part of February 2020, financial markets have been extremely volatile in response to the developing COVID-19 pandemic and equity markets in particular have experienced significant declines. The investment portfolio of the Company has been subject to these market fluctuations and the net assets of the Company have been materially negatively impacted. The net asset value per unit of the Company as at April 15, 2020 was $14.34. No regular monthly distributions will be paid on the Class A Shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00. The Company’s investment portfolio may continue to experience significant volatility as the situation evolves.



Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $22.60 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.48 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $31.08.



Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.



Distribution Details Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04583 Ex-Dividend Date: April 29, 2020 Record Date: April 30, 2020 Payable Date: May 8, 2020

