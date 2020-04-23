MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: MRLN) (“Marlin” or the “Company”), a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses, will issue its financial results for the first quarter 2020 after market-close on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The Company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss results the following day on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The details for the conference call can be found below.



First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, May 1, 2020 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 (Domestic)

1-201-689-8263 (International) Conference ID: 13701739 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=139043 Replay: For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 1, 2020 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 15, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13701739.

About Marlin

Marlin is a nationwide provider of capital solutions to small businesses with a mission of helping small businesses fulfill their American dream. Our products and services are offered directly to small businesses and through financing programs with independent equipment dealers and other intermediaries. Marlin is publicly traded (NASDAQ: MRLN). For more information about Marlin, visit marlincapitalsolutions.com or call toll free at (888) 479-9111.

