F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 23 April 2020, 16.00 EEST



F-Secure to publish January-March 2020 Interim Report on April 30, 2020

F-Secure Corporation will publish its Q1/2020 interim report for the period January-March 2020 on Thursday, 30 April 2020 at approximately 08.00 EEST.

F-Secure’s CEO Samu Konttinen will present the results in a webcast for analysts and investors starting at 14.00 EEST. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2020-04-30-q1. Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors.





Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Treasury Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



