CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, is proud to recognize that affiliated advisor Susan Kaplan has been named one of the Top 100 Financial Advisors in the U.S., according to Barron’s.

The Barron’s ranking, now in its 17th year, spotlights 100 leading financial advisors from across the nation, both men and women. The list is not inclusive to independent financial advisors, ranking successful independent advisors alongside some of the largest practices from big brokerage firms.

Kaplan, president of Kaplan Financial Services in Newton, Mass., ranked No. 66 on the 2020 national list, up from No. 73 last year. With more than 30 years of experience as a financial advisor, Kaplan has consistently been ranked among Barron’s Top Advisors lists, appearing in Barron’s Top Women Advisors, Top Advisors ranked state by state, and Top Independent Advisors rankings published within the last year. She has also been recognized by Forbes as one of the Top Women Advisors in the nation .

“On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Susan for her remarkable success. She is an outstanding woman, business owner, financial advisor and trusted partner to her clients,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “Susan is leading the industry by taking care of her clients with an unwavering commitment to helping them work toward their financial goals. By building a highly successful independent business, she has blazed the trail for more women to grow careers in the financial advice industry. LPL is proud to partner with Susan and we look forward to supporting her for years to come.”

Top 100 is based on quantitative and qualitative measures, including advisors’ assets and revenue, their regulatory records and more, according to Barron’s. See the full list of the 2020 Top 100 Financial Advisors .

Learn how LPL supports women advisors with opportunities to connect with other women advisors and build a business without gender limits.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

LPL Financial, Barron’s and Kaplan Financial Services are separate entities.

2020 Barron's awards are based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

