COS COB, Conn., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul LLC, the parent company of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), today announced the company-wide initiatives it has undertaken to provide comfort and support to people and animals alike, during the COVID-19 crisis. The much-loved company has been giving back to the community in a variety of ways, such as providing extensive pet food donations across the country, making several of its e-books downloadable for free, and creating a free educational channel for families with young children.



“During this unprecedented public health and economic crisis, we knew we could marshal our resources company-wide to provide meaningful support across the nation,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., Chairman and CEO of Chicken Soup for the Soul and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “There’s no doubt that everyone can use a little Chicken Soup for the Soul these days.”



This help has taken many forms, including in the book, pet food, and entertainment parts of the business. Chicken Soup for the Soul has made two of its books free to download on all e-book platforms. These include Chicken Soup for the Soul’s 20th Anniversary Edition and Chicken Soup for the Soul: Inspiration for Nurses. Since the pandemic first landed in the U.S., Chicken Soup for the Soul has donated and/or delivered approximately 21,000 pounds of its cat and dog food to animal shelters and rescues, providing approximately 100,000 meals to pets in need.

For parents and caregivers who suddenly find themselves in the unexpected role of teacher, Crackle Plus, one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, has begun offering a free “Homeschool Channel” for children up to the age of eight. This new free streaming channel is offering 100 hours of quality educational programming from trusted series like Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Animal Tales, Alphabet Safari, and Baby Einstein. In addition, each series begins with a public service ad (“PSA”) produced by the Ad Council to educate children on healthy habits. Beloved Sesame Street characters, including Elmo, star in these PSAs and talk to kids about the importance of washing their hands and sneezing properly to help slow the spread of the virus.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL

Chicken Soup for the Soul publishes the famous Chicken Soup for the Soul book series. With well over 100 million books sold to date in the U.S. and Canada, more than 250 titles, and translations into more than 40 languages, the phrase “chicken soup for the soul” is known worldwide and is regularly referenced in pop culture. Today, 27 years after it first began sharing happiness, inspiration and hope through its books, this socially conscious company continues to publish a new title a month. It has also evolved beyond the bookstore, with a podcast, education programs, dog and cat food, licensed products, and video, television and movies through its subsidiary, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL PET FOOD

Chicken Soup for the Soul has been providing super-premium pet food for over 15 years.

The company makes dry and wet dog and cat food as well as treats that are available at independent pet specialty stores nationwide and select products are available online. The company’s mission is to help all pets eat well through its affordable pricing and its work with shelters and pets in need. A portion of all proceeds from the sale of Chicken Soup for the Soul pet food goes to Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Fill-a-Bowl… Feed-a-Soul™ program. The program, which was launched in 2016 in association with American Humane, provides over a million meals annually to shelter pets.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUS

Crackle Plus is a video-on-demand (VOD) joint venture formed by Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE). The company’s consumer facing ad-supported VOD (AVOD) channels include Crackle (US and Canada), Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Popcornflix Comedy, Frightpix, and Espanolflix. It also owns subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) platform Pivotshare. Crackle Plus reaches over 30 million monthly visitors making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Its content library includes over 70,000 hours of programming.

