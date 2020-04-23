MagneGas Welding Supply Launches New Tampa Location

PHOENIX, AZ, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTC: TRNF), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced the expansion of its retail operations in Florida. The Company currently operates four industrial gas supply locations along the Florida Gulf Coast under the national retail brand MagneGas Welding Supply. The new location is centrally located to serve the majority of the industrial target market in the Tampa metro area.

“Our Florida retail operations have done an excellent job serving our existing client base,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis. “With our upgraded infrastructure, expanded sales force, deep industry experience and client relationships, we believe we are now well positioned to expand our capabilities into the Tampa market.”

“We have similar plans to expand our organic footprint in southern California, northern California, central Texas, Louisiana, and central and southern Florida in the coming quarters. We are also actively looking to expand our reach into Georgia, Oklahoma, Arizona, Nevada and select areas of the Midwest. Our business model is working well, and we are excited to expand,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

About Taronis Fuels, Inc.

Taronis Fuels, Inc. is a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products. Our goal is to deliver environmentally sustainable, technology driven alternatives to traditional fossil fuel and carbon-based economy products. We believe our products offer a vastly cleaner solution to legacy acetylene and propane alternatives.

Taronis is also dedicated to providing fundamentally safer solutions to meet the industrial, commercial and residential needs of tomorrow’s global economy. Our products have been rigorously tested and independently validated by global gas authorities as vastly safer than acetylene, the most dangerous industrial gas in use today.

Lastly, we strive to deliver products that offer significant function superiority at a reduced cost to the end consumer. Through these efforts, we support 9 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. For more information, please visit our website at www.taronisfuels.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our public filings with the SEC are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov .