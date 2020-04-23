Featured is the cover of Sourcegraph's free digital children's book, titled "Our ABCs: Always Be Coding," in lieu of national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2020.

Featured is the cover of Sourcegraph's free digital children's book, titled "Our ABCs: Always Be Coding," in lieu of national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day 2020.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcegraph , the leader in Universal Code Search, today announced the release of a digital children’s book titled Our ABCs: Always Be Coding . With most people working from home during national Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, the book provides a unique opportunity for software developers to teach their children about their work. Developers with young children know the struggle of keeping kids busy and learning during this time, but could be running out of ways to do so. Our ABCs: Always Be Coding is a fun way to keep kids engaged while teaching them the core concepts of software development.



“Dinosaurs, llamas, and dump trucks are cool—but so is coding,” said Quinn Slack, CEO and co-founder of Sourcegraph. “We love software development and wrote this book as a fun way to share our passion for coding with our kids, so they know what we're doing all day working on the computer.”

Sourcegraph provides Universal Code Search , which enables developers to explore and better understand all code, everywhere, faster. The solution improves developer productivity with code navigation and contextual code intelligence. Due to rapidly growing codebases, proliferating numbers of repositories, multiple languages and file formats, and a wide variety of developer tools, now more than ever developers need a single place to quickly explore and better understand all code, faster.

Coding doesn’t have to be as complex as the solution Sourcegraph offers, however. It can be as simple as ‘A is for App,’ ‘B is for Binary,’ and ‘C is for Code’. Get your little ones familiar with the basics of software development by downloading Our ABCs: Always Be Coding here: https://bit.ly/3bxgeKq

What Kids Are Saying About “Our ABCs: Always Be Coding”

“I know my ABCs but this book helped me understand things I didn’t know before like what Debug and Open Source meant. One day, I might want to create my own app or be an engineer so this is cool for easy learning.”

Kenslie, age 11

“I like U for URL because of the Unicorn. The pictures are really nice. M is for memory is a fun game I play with my mom.”

Emily, age 5

“Woww, Mama! This work?”

Skye, age 2

Helpful Links

About Sourcegraph

Sourcegraph Universal Code Search empowers all developers to explore, navigate, and better understand all code, everywhere, faster. Sourcegraph’s mission is to make it easier and faster for developers to work on solving problems. Sourcegraph is built for all companies, from startups needing a solid foundation for growth to enterprises with complex security, scaling, and deployment needs. The all-remote company is backed by Craft Ventures, Redpoint Ventures, and Goldcrest Capital – visit sourcegraph.com/jobs for career opportunities. Follow Sourcegraph on Twitter at @srcgraph or visit sourcegraph.com .

Media Contact

Tanya Carlsson

Offleash PR for Sourcegraph

tanya@offleashpr.com

707.529.6139

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9f2e18f4-a7d8-4809-af06-6ac89b309be9