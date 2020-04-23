Tampa, Florida, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonsa Health (“Bonsa” or the “Company”), a leading provider of online-based pharmaceutical services, proudly announces today that it has proudly partnered with TeleMed2U (the “Partnership”) to enable prescribers on the platform to identify the best available prices on certain drugs and arrange for home delivery—all in one seamless transaction.

The Partnership allows physicians, who conduct consultations through the TeleMed2U platform, the advantage of knowing that the drugs they order will arrive at the front door of the patients who need them, eliminating unnecessary trips to the pharmacy.

Since 2011, TeleMed2U has provided telemedicine-based specialty care to its clinic and hospital clients through its network of over 80 board-certified physicians across 20 specialty fields, including an infectious diseases team since the company was founded.

“Providing modern medicine to patients requires modern technology. If getting a patient’s potentially life-saving prescriptions delivered to their door means we have eliminated one less trip to the pharmacy, then we’re able to help reduce community spread while also serving those who are self-quarantining because of the coronavirus,” stated Dr. Javeed Siddiqui, M.D., MPH and Chief Medical Officer of TeleMed2U. “Bonsa Health is the ideal partner to provide this important service to our platform’s end-users while the United States continues to observe social distancing measures in order to stop the spread of Covid-19,” continued Dr. Siddiqui.

John Asfour, Chief Operating Officer of Bonsa Health commented, “We are not only excited to welcome TeleMed2U onto the Bonsa platform, but we are excited to serve their customers who depend on online access to healthcare and therefore stand to benefit the most from at-home delivery.”

This Partnership follows Bonsa’s recent announcements on April 6, 2020 regarding the Company’s partnership with Encore Telemedicine, and on April 9, 2020 regarding the Company’s partnership with HOMECARE2GO™.

About TeleMed2U

TeleMed2U was founded in 2011 as a multi-specialty practice that has grown to 80+ board-certified specialist providers covering 23 medical specialties in areas including infectious diseases, endocrinology, mental health and more. The company provides an expansive portfolio of telemedicine solutions built to serve the evolving specialty care needs of primary care providers, health plans and patients directly, across a wide range of in-patient and out-patient clinical settings.Learn more at TeleMed2U.com.

About Bonsa Health

Bonsa Health is a nationwide digital pharmacy making same day delivery of prescription medications. Bonsa Health was designed to put patients at the center of the healthcare circle, giving them the ability to make better, more affordable prescription refill decisions. Built on a brand-new, technologically advanced “hub-style” framework, Bonsa operates at the intersection among medication manufacturers, prescribing physicians, and independent pharmacists to ensure that customers receive the medications they need at the most competitive prices available. Many Bonsa prescriptions qualify for free delivery via ScriptDrop within 3-hours of order placement. Learn more at www.BonsaHealth.com.

