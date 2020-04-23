Indianapolis, Ind., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Foods Indianapolis, the local chapter of a grassroots organization feeding hospital workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, is actively seeking donors and area restaurants to help in its mission to feed local medical heroes.

The challenge is a personal one for a group of second-year IU medical students who created the local chapter. They understand the sacrifices their mentors and colleagues are making and want to help ease the burden of long and stressful days.

“We have a number of hospitals that have signed up to receive meals, so we know the need is very real,” said Megana Rao, City Lead and IU medical student. “What we need now is help from our community to spread the word and increase donations so we can make the biggest possible impact,” she said.

The initiative also is designed to keep local restaurants in business and to potentially bring back furloughed staff to keep the Indianapolis-area workforce employed.

To date, Frontline Foods Indianapolis has raised over $5,000 and has already used most of those funds to deliver approximately 300 meals to healthcare workers at Eskenazi Health, Riverview Health, Community and Methodist Hospitals.

“I have been so impressed with this city and the way that everyone comes together to help other Hoosiers get through difficult times," said Rao. “We know we can depend on the people of Indy to share the word, rally and help with this great cause.”

Frontline Foods partners with World Central Kitchen, a tax-exempt, registered 501(c)(3) across all of North America to distribute tax deductible donations. 100 percent of each donation goes to local restaurants that make and deliver meals to hospitals in Indianapolis. To make a donation, or to sign up a restaurant or hospital, visit https://www.frontlinefoods.org/indianapolis/. Frontline Foods Indianapolis is also seeking out philanthropy-minded individuals and organizations with which to partner. For more information, contact indianapolis@frontlinefoods.org.





