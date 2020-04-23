New guidelines enable institutions to increase student engagement and admission in COVID-19 era
Framework addresses best practices around affordability, payments and visas
Flywire’s new product capabilities help students and universities manage financial risk
BOSTON, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire, a high-growth vertical payments company, today announced a new framework to enable universities to retain and drive student enrollment for the 2020-2021 academic year. The report, “Planning with Confidence in the COVID-19 Era,” is based on input from institutions, industry affiliations and global student communities and provides education stakeholders with actionable insights to navigate the economic obstacles posed by the coronavirus. Concurrent with the new framework, Flywire is also rolling out enhanced capabilities to improve the payment experience for students and universities and to help them manage financial risk.
“The coronavirus presents unique challenges to colleges and universities around the world,” said Sharon Butler, EVP of Global Education at Flywire. “Education administrators are forced to restructure everything from international recruitment, to visa applications, to refund policies.”
“Flywire is committed to supporting our university clients as they navigate these complexities, and we’re thrilled to offer a new framework that addresses the critical issues that will help them better serve their students and families.”
Key findings from Flywire’s framework include the following takeaways for universities:
As part of its new framework, Flywire is also rolling out new capabilities to enable students and universities to better manage the financial risks caused by COVID-19. The new offerings enhance Flywire’s existing comprehensive receivables solution, which is a suite of payment options that make tuition transactions faster and more secure, transparent and affordable.
The enhanced capabilities enable universities to:
Resources
About Flywire
Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organisations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Unlike other companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organisations that deliver high-value services. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organisations to optimise the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. To date, Flywire has processed over $16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA and has offices around the world. For more information, visit www.flywire.com. Follow Flywire on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
