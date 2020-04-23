NEODESHA, Kan., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS), an industry leading provider of advanced drone imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time to provide a corporate update and discuss recent operational highlights.



AgEagle CEO Barrett Mooney and CFO Nicole Fernandez-McGovern will host the conference call. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address during the discussion via email to UAVS@gatewayir.com by Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Central time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 888-437-3179

International dial-in number: 862-298-0701

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here .

About AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Founded in 2010 and based in Neodesha, Kansas, AgEagle has earned distinction as one of the industry's leading pioneers of technologically advanced aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions. We are trusted to help the world's growers, consumer packaged goods companies and their supply chain partners, and urban green managers proactively assess and manage the health of commercial crops and green infrastructure, reduce the chemicals in produced foods and products and preserve and protect natural resources. In addition, we are at the leading edge of providing state and territorial departments of agriculture, growers and processors with registration, oversight, compliance/enforcement, and reporting solutions relating to the United States' emerging hemp cultivation industry. For more information, please visit www.ageagle.com .

Contact: