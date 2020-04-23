23 April 2020

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

LSE Code: 3SIL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE SILVER 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS – CHANGE FROM PHYSICAL TO VIRTUAL MEETING

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that, in light of the ongoing developments in relation to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the adjourned Meeting of the holders of the WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (with ISIN IE00B7XD2195) (the “Affected Securities”) scheduled for 30 April 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (the “Adjourned Meeting”) will no longer be held physically at the offices of Apex IFS Limited, 2nd Floor, Block 5, Irish Life Centre, Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Ireland. It will instead be held by way of virtual meeting on the same date and at the same time as originally scheduled. Holders of the Affected Securities will therefore no longer be permitted to attend the Adjourned Meeting physically in person at this location, and are strongly advised to vote by proxy prior to the Adjourned Meeting if they have not done so already.