23 April 2020
LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
LSE Code: 3SIL
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
WISDOMTREE SILVER 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES
ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS – CHANGE FROM PHYSICAL TO VIRTUAL MEETING
THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that, in light of the ongoing developments in relation to Coronavirus (COVID-19), the adjourned Meeting of the holders of the WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged Securities (with ISIN IE00B7XD2195) (the “Affected Securities”) scheduled for 30 April 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (the “Adjourned Meeting”) will no longer be held physically at the offices of Apex IFS Limited, 2nd Floor, Block 5, Irish Life Centre, Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Ireland. It will instead be held by way of virtual meeting on the same date and at the same time as originally scheduled. Holders of the Affected Securities will therefore no longer be permitted to attend the Adjourned Meeting physically in person at this location, and are strongly advised to vote by proxy prior to the Adjourned Meeting if they have not done so already.
If holders of the Affected Securities wish to attend the Adjourned Meeting, arrangements will be made for them to attend virtually via such teleconference facility as shall be specified by the chairperson ahead of the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities who wish to attend the Adjourned Meeting in this way are directed to contact Apex IFS Limited at IFSCOSEC@apexfs.com no later than half an hour before the Adjourned Meeting, and will require proof of identity and holding. Holders of the Affected Securities who have requested that their votes are included by proxy will be unaffected and will not be requested to take any further action.
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM