TORONTO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the COVID-19 crisis continues, it is more important than ever to come together and support each other through these challenging times. With that in mind, Green Shield Canada (GSC) is taking key steps to ease the strain on small and medium-size businesses across the country.



GSC is announcing the following premium reductions for non-refund clients, which will apply to April, May, and June.

A 75% reduction in dental rates

A 20% reduction in health rates, including vision but excluding drug

These reductions will appear on May billings and will be retroactive to April 1, 2020. June billings will also reflect the reduced rates.

GSC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation to determine the position for July and beyond.

Brent Allen, GSC’s EVP, Group, adds: “We hope these premium reductions provide some cost relief for our clients as they navigate the complexities of this pandemic. Rest assured that the GSC team is actively monitoring the latest developments and exploring what else we can do to help.”

