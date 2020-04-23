ITHACA, NY, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help communities and provide equitable fundraising solutions to nonprofits and schools during this time of crisis, GiveGab is offering many free fundraising resources. This includes waived subscription fees for their Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Suite through June 30 for anyone who signs up to run a campaign before #GivingTuesdayNow on May 5. GiveGab has also committed to donating back any platform fees not covered by donors through the end of June.

GiveGab’s Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Suite allows nonprofits and schools to create digital fundraising campaigns with a modern and responsive design in a matter of minutes. Organizations can highlight their crisis relief initiatives, virtual events, and the impact of their missions.

GiveGab’s CEO, Charlie Mulligan, stated, “Our mission is to make fundraising extremely easy for nonprofit professionals. By removing subscription fees as a barrier to accessing GiveGab’s easy-to-use software during this time, we are helping nonprofits amplify community engagement and evolve their fundraising strategies. We want to see our partners set up for success in reaching their fundraising goals beyond May 5.”

Responding to the unprecedented crisis relief fundraising needs for nonprofits and their communities caused by COVID-19, GiveGab started waiving subscription fees for their peer-to-peer fundraising suite and new Community Giving sites back in March. Now, many community foundations and nonprofits have shown success in engaging their networks online after pivoting to crisis relief fundraising.

Active GiveGab campaigns for COVID-19 relief are available on GiveGab’s campaign map.

In a recent press release, Asha Curran, CEO of GivingTuesday, said, “As a global community, we can mourn this moment of extreme crisis while also finding the opportunity to support one another. We each have the power to make an impact with acts of generosity, no matter how small, and to ensure the sustainability of organizations and services that are crucial to the care and support of our communities.”

As an official platform partner for #GivingTuesdayNow, GiveGab understands that while we are physically distancing, this global initiative can bring us together. Start a fundraising campaign or learn more about all the resources GiveGab is providing for COVID-19 relief here.

About GiveGab: GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective.

About GivingTuesday: GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. To learn more and participate in #GivingTuesdayNow, visit now.givingtuesday.org/.

