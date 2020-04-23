PLANO, Texas, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG ), formerly Sharing Services Inc., has expanded the role of current President Keith Halls to include the title and responsibilities of Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s two key operating subsidiaries, Elepreneurs U.S., LLC and Elevacity U.S., LLC, effective immediately.



“We are pleased to make this announcement as Keith Halls is one of the most admired and effective leaders in the network marketing industry. He is going to lead an energetic and experienced corporate team at the perfect time to spearhead the expansion of our U.S. based operations as well as the addition of new market strategies and offerings for our growing line of health and wellness products,” observes SHRG, CEO John “JT” Thatch. “Keith will also play a key role in the continued development of the strategic vision for our U.S. based operations.”

Halls’ gravitas in the network marketing industry has resulted in his being conferred numerous awards and honors of distinction, including the prestigious Association of Network Marketing Professionals Lifetime Achievement Award. Halls was also named an “Ambassador to the Industry” by Business at Home Magazine, and in 2016 was voted the 9th Most Influential Network Marketer in the world by Business at Home. He is also author of one of the network marketing industry’s best-selling books, “Nine Rules to Succeed in Network Marketing.”

Halls began his network marketing career in 1984 at Nu Skin Enterprises, where he served for more than 17 years in various corporate leadership roles, including senior vice president and a member of the board of directors. In 2002 he became an independent distributor and built large international organizations with several direct selling network marketing companies.

Building on his past achievements and expertise, Halls will continue to add considerable value to organizations’ growth strategies in the industry.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company that is publicly traded and dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Holdings, LLC (A Product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs Holdings, LLC. (A sales & marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.com , www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

