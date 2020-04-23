HELENA, Ala., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to announce Renata Pedreira has been promoted to Vice President Corporate Controller.



Renata joined Mspark in February 2016 as Director of Accounting and was promoted to Corporate Controller in May 2018. During her time with Mspark, Renata has helped build a high-performing accounting and finance team, streamlined accounting processes, as well as shortened the financial close process. In addition, she assisted with diligence and integration of six acquisitions, and was part of the team that implemented savings initiatives across manufacturing, print, paper and freight. In her new role, Renata will continue to oversee the accounting, payroll and billing teams, and she will also gain responsibility for the credit and collections team.

“Renata has proven herself to be a valuable asset to our team over the past 4 years,” commented Lori Sigler, Mspark Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “This promotion reflects her dedication, leadership and financial acumen. I look forward to her continued success in her new role and extend my congratulations on this well-deserved promotion.”

Prior to joining Mspark, Renata spent several years in public accounting prior to working in the private sector. She achieved a Master of Science degree in Accounting from Texas Tech University in 2010 and achieved her CPA the same year.

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise - to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.5 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

