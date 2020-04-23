RangeForce's cloud-based platform enables channel partners to remotely train their customers on how to manage the latest cyber attacks, such as how to neutralize a botnet attempting to take over corporate servers.

Agreement provides cost-effective, hands-on simulation-based cybersecurity training and crisis preparation for cyber teams from novice through expert

MANASSAS, Va., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RangeForce , provider of the world’s most advanced cloud-based cybersecurity simulation and training platform , has signed a distribution agreement with Tech Data, a leading global IT technology distributor. Tech Data will provide the RangeForce CyberSkills Platform to partners as well as use it as a hands-on simulated training solution in its Arizona-based Cyber Range.

RangeForce, which has its roots in building the NATO cyber range for NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defense Centre of Excellence , offers a scalable, cloud-based platform that integrates a real-world cyber range and hands-on training capabilities with the performance-based analytics enterprises need to understand and continually improve their cybersecurity and IT teams’ capabilities. Tech Data partners with thousands of security and information management solution providers and offers a range of highly-regarded cybersecurity solutions and services from trusted market-leading vendors. Tech Data’s Cyber Range is designed to simulate real-world situations that can be used to prevent, detect or respond to known or simulated cyber threats, as well as allow users to test and apply many of the latest security technologies to create more holistic security solutions.

With the RangeForce CyberSkills Platform, solution providers and their customers across all industries from SMBs to global enterprises can:

Deploy an affordable, channel-ready SaaS platform. RangeForce integrates cybersecurity training and a virtual cyber range in one, so security professionals can immerse themselves in learning and continually practice how to build safer systems while fending off real attacks as individuals and teams.

Experience gamified, measurable role-based learning. Use a comprehensive reporting dashboard to identify employee skill levels and team competencies and communicate to management what happened and how it is being addressed.

Engage in red and blue team exercises at Tech Data’s Tempe Cyber Range, and learn to tackle advanced attacks like HeartBleed, ShellShock, and many more.

According to Tech Data’s Alex Ryals, Vice President, North America Security Solutions, Tech Data, “Many cybersecurity training solutions on the market focus on theory and education, without hands-on comprehension training and testing. RangeForce’s on-demand SaaS training modules can be leveraged to help companies upskill their employees who are managing, configuring and defending their systems at a very reasonable cost. It’s an exciting addition to our Cyber Range, and for our channel partners who are looking to add cyber skills within their own practices and in support of their customers.”

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Tech Data, which has had a longstanding commitment with remarkable results in addressing the biggest challenges in cybersecurity including delivering high-quality training and services through the channel to customers. Deploying the RangeForce Platform at Tech Data’s state-of-the-art Tempe Cyber Range allows users to experience a mix of attacks, vulnerabilities, security product operations, and hands-on training,” added RangeForce’s President and CRO Gordon Lawson. “In offering RangeForce’s cloud-based SaaS platform to their partners, Tech Data is enabling organizations of all sizes to connect to technical cyber skills training and blue team exercise from anywhere so that they can supercharge their team’s defensive cyber operations skills.”

Learn more about the RangeForce CyberSkills Platform or request a demo .

About RangeForce

RangeForce delivers the industry's only integrated cybersecurity simulation and skills analysis platform that combines a virtual cyber range with hands-on advanced cybersecurity training. Cyber and IT professionals from all industry verticals use RangeForce to qualify their new-hires, train up DevOps, IT, and Security Staff, and run CyberSiege simulations to evaluate team skills. Only RangeForce can accurately show users where expertise gaps exist, fill those gaps with highly-effective simulation-based training, and accurately report on the entire process. To learn more about RangeForce, visit www.rangeforce.com.

Contact:

Betsy Kosheff

betsykosheff@rangeforce.com

413-717-1410

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8862add3-da9e-4dfa-b2f0-bfb5f62f1ca5