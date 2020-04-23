OTTAWA, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus” or the “Company") (TSXV: LTV) today announces that it has received FIPS 140-2 validation of its cryptographic subsystem from the National Institute for Security Technology (‘NIST’) and the Communications Security Establishment (‘CSE’). The Leonovus Cryptographic Module (LCM), is an integral component of both the Smart Filer and Vault products, which were designed with a data-centric security model. As attested in its validation, the LCM protects important data on-premises, in transit and in the cloud.



“The Leonovus Cryptographic Module ensures that critical data is secured with validated, state-of-the-art encryption algorithms. The module, combined with the Leonovus product suite’s secure key management, ensure that organizations retain complete control and sole access to their data whether placed in whole or in part in the cloud or infrastructure they manage. This assurance of security provides Leonovus customers the flexibility to store data where it makes the most sense technically and financially,” said Tim Bramble, VP Product Management, Leonovus Inc.

The FIPS 140-2 cryptography validation ensures that our customer’s data is safely protected in a manner which meets government standards in both Canada and the USA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

