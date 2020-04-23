NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera, developer of the Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management ( RMM ), Professional Services Automation ( PSA ), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced an integration with Acronis , a global leader in backup and cyber protection, to enable Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT professionals to simply and seamlessly ensure their customers’ data stays safe.

“Lost data leads to costly downtime, customer dissatisfaction, regulatory fines, and lost revenue,” said Tal Dagan, Vice President of Product at Atera. “That is why we are excited to announce an integration with Acronis, so MSPs and IT professionals can easily deploy Acronis Cyber Backup to protect their clients’ data. In these uncertain times, we need to work harder than ever to protect businesses from cyberattacks and human errors. Acronis and Atera are working together to save you time and money while scaling your IT efforts for your clients.”

According to ESG, 60 percent of organizations experienced a ransomware attack in 2019. There is a cyberattack every 39 seconds. These rapid attacks put businesses at risk of losing important data, and the integration with Acronis enables MSPs and IT professionals to keep their clients’ infrastructure and data completely secure.

“We are thrilled that Atera chose the Acronis Cyber Platform to integrate with our Acronis Cyber Backup solution,” said Jan-Jaap Jager, Senior Vice President of Acronis Cyber Platform at Acronis. “Now more than ever, organizations must keep its data, applications, and systems safe. The combination of Atera and Acronis’ cyber protection solutions makes this mission possible.”

Atera’s integration with Acronis offers MSPs and IT professionals the following benefits:

Ransomware protection

Data integrity

Instant RTO

Simple workflow and centralized management

Save on licensing, education, and daily operations

To activate Acronis today, please click here . For a free 30-day trial of Atera, please visit https://www.atera.com/signup or email info@atera.com .

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines RMM , PSA , and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing. To learn more, visit www.atera.com .