Waturu Holding A/S - Proceedings of the General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of Waturu Holding A/S was held on April 23th, 2020 at 15:00 at the company's address on Sjællandsgade 32, 7100 Vejle.

The agenda was:

1. Directors' report on the company during the past financial year

2. Presentation of the audited annual report 2019 for adoption

3. Resolution on application of profits or covering of losses according to the adopted Annual Report

4. Approval of remuneration to the Board for the current financial year

5. Election of Board of Directors 6. Election of auditor

7. The Board's proposal

a. Changing the empowerment dates of Association Section 3. Authorization to issue shares and warrants.

8. Optionally Chairman Thomas Marschall was presented as conductor.

The chairman found that the nominal DKK 315.678,85 corresponding to 59,66% of the share capital, was present or represented, and that the general meeting was legally and fairly convened in accordance with the articles of association and was thus able to vote in relation to the items on the agenda.

Ad 1

The Board of Directors presented a report on the company's activities during the financial year 2019 The report was taken into account

Ad 2

The Executive Board presented the annual report for the financial year 2019. After presentation of the annual report, this was approved by the general meeting.

Ad 3

It was unanimously decided that this year's deficit will be carried over to next year.

Ad 4

The chairman presented the salary for consideration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year. Chairman DKK 175,000 Member DKK 75,000, - The sale was unanimously approved

Ad 5

The chairman stated that Jes Nordentoft, Bjørn Kaare Jensen, Anders Skov and Toke Reedtz was all up for re-election to the company's board of directors. Thomas Marschall was also up for re-election as chairman. Prior to the election to the Board of Directors, the Chairman presented in accordance with § 120 of the Companies Act. 3, an overview of the management activities of the persons concerned in other Danish economic operators. The electies was approved by the general meeting.

Ad 6

Beierholm, Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab, was unanimously elected as the company's new auditor.

Ad 7

The proposal proposed by the Board of Directors to amend articles of association, item 3, cf. Appendix 1, the summons to the general meeting was unanimously adopted in its entirety.

Ad 8

There was nothing under the item, optionally.



Adopted on the General Meeting by Thomas Marschall, chairman of the board.



