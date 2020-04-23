Amsterdam, 23 April 2020 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.

Appointment of Executive Board Member

The AGM approved the appointment of Dolf van den Brink as member of the Executive Board of HEINEKEN for a period of four years. Dolf van den Brink will become Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of HEINEKEN on 1 June 2020.

This has been the last AGM for Jean-François van Boxmeer. He will step down as Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of HEINEKEN. Ensuring a smooth and effective transition, Jean-François van Boxmeer will hand over his responsibilities to Dolf van den Brink on 1 June 2020.

Dividend

The AGM approved the dividend proposal for the year 2019 of EUR 1.68 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.64 was paid on 8 August 2019, the final dividend will be EUR 1.04 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 7 May 2020. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 27 April 2020.

Remuneration policy Executive Board and Supervisory Board

The AGM resolved to adjust the remuneration policy for the Executive Board and adopt a remuneration policy for the Supervisory Board In accordance with the implementation of the European Shareholders Rights Directive into Dutch law.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Pamela Mars Wright as member of the Supervisory Board for a four-year term.

Re-appointment of External Auditor

The AGM re-appointed Deloitte Accountants B.V. as external auditor for the financial year 2021.

Amendments Articles of Association

The AGM adopted amendments to the articles of association to align with current statutory Dutch law and make textual improvements.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 23 April 2020 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm.

-ENDS-

