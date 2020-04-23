Pune, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market size is projected to reach USD 12.57 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing number of regulatory approvals will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Therapy (Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy, and Others), By Disease Type (B-cell Lymphoma, and T-cell Lymphoma), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 6.60 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.





Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a type of cancer that has an effect on the white blood cells of the human body. The disease reduces the immunity of the human body. The severity of the disease has led to a huge emphasis on the R&D of treatment methods. As a result, high investments are being made towards developing efficient treatment methods. The high prevalence of the disease across the world has also caught the eye of investors. There are numerous clinical trials associated with the treatment of the diseases. The focus on therapeutics has risen dramatically in recent years. The increasing prevalence of the disease has compelled companies to look into the non-Hodgkin lymphoma therapeutics and this in turn will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.



Increasing Number of Regulatory Approvals Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of regulatory approvals has made a huge impact on the growth of the overall market. In October 2017, AstraZeneca announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its latest treatment option for non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company announced that ‘Calquence’ was cleared for use in treatment of patients suffering from the disease. The company looks to build on its previous steps taken to establish a stronghold in the market. This product will not just help the company grow, but will also have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Automated Products Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing non-Hodgkin lymphoma treatment market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in North America held the largest market share in 2018. The efforts put in by large scale companies towards the development of efficient treatment options associated with the disease will aid the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the high prevalence of the disease in this region will also contribute to market growth. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 3.16 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth in the coming years, driven by the improving healthcare reimbursement policies in several countries across this region.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market include:





• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer AG

• Novartis AG

• Kite Pharma, Inc. / Gilead Sciences, Inc.

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd)

• CELGENE CORPORATION (Bristol Myers Squibb Company)

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Sanofi

• Others





Industry Developments:

March 2020: Teva and, Celltrion announced the launch of a new biosimilar, a product aimed at the treatment of CD20-positive, B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in adults.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Lymphoma - by Key Countries - 2018 Pipeline Analysis Key Industry Developments Regulatory Scenario, by Key Regions Analysis of Economic Burden of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma New Product Launches Overview of Emerging Treatments for Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

Global Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Immunotherapy Targeted Therapy Chemotherapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Disease Type B-cell Lymphoma T-cell Lymphoma Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores Online Pharmacies Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued….!





