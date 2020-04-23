Highlights
The first quarter of 2020 was marked by the Covid-19 epidemic, which impacted all geographies and businesses, resulting in an unprecedented growth in demand directed for food retailing, and particularly for the Group’s formats (convenience, urban stores and E-commerce).
Several specific measures were introduced to meet the Group’s core mission of securing food supply for people:
In France, urban formats, convenience and E-commerce, which constitute the core of the Group’s business model, have seen particularly high levels of demand since mid-March.
Current trading
Apart from the initial stockpiling effect, this growth is attributable to a shift in food consumption towards home consumption, leading to additional demand for food retailers, more specifically towards convenience and urban store formats, as well as E-commerce.
Sales in the last four weeks2 grew +24% on average at Franprix, Casino Supermarkets, and Convenience stores, which have seen a surge in new customers, and triple-figure growth in food E-commerce, especially in home delivery by Monoprix (Monoprix.fr and Amazon Prime Now).
After a difficult start to the year for the market as a whole, Cdiscount4 has seen a major acceleration in its business since March, with GMV growth reaching +40%3 for April, with an assortment adapted to customer demand in the non-food segment and the development of a new basic food offering. This growth has come with improved profitability, driven by the rise in the marketplace contribution to 50.7% of GMV3 in April, and an increase in the margin on direct sales of +9.9 points3, driven by an improved product mix.
In Q1 2020, EBITDA for the combined France and Cdiscount scope rose by +€67m from Q1 2019, notably driven by the additional business generated since mid-March. Over a rolling 12-month period, EBITDA for this scope totalled €1,602m (€948m net of rent paid).
As communicated on 20 March 2020, the Casino Group has signed an agreement with Aldi France for the sale of Leader Price stores and warehouses in mainland France, for 735 million euros (including a €35 million earn-out). Preparatory work for the closing have been initiated and are ongoing.
In Latin America, the Group saw an acceleration in business in Brazil and Colombia as well as across all formats, with organic growth of +14.0 for the quarter.
In view of the uncertainty regarding the macroeconomic and social impact of Covid-19 over the next year, and as a precautionary measure, the Group is no longer formulating quantified objectives for 2020-2021, while remaining mobilised on all the priorities already communicated to the market (cf. press release of 26 March 2020).
The financial indicators defined in the bond documentation (EBITDA, gross debt and net cash at 31 March in France and Latin America) will be communicated in a dedicated press release to be published following GPA’s publication of its first-quarter results
Change in net sales
|Net sales (in €m)
| Q1 net sales
2020
|Total net sales growth
| Organic net
sales growth5
|Same-store sales growth1
|France Retail
|3,885
|-0.6%
|+3.1%
|+5.8%
|Cdiscount
|449
|-5.8%
|-5.8%
|-5.8%
|Total France
|4,334
|-1.2%
|+2.0%
|+4.0%
|Latam Retail
|3,960
|-0.4%
|+14.0%
|+8.5%
|TOTAL GROUP
|8,294
|-0.8%
|+7.9%
|+6.4%
|Cdiscount GMV6
|900
|-0.7%
|+0.0%
|n.a.
In first-quarter 2020, the currency effect was -6.9% and the fuel effect came to -0.6%. Changes in scope of consolidation had a negative impact of -1.8%. The calendar effect was +0.6%.
Business review
France Retail
|Q4 2019/Q4 2018 change
|Q1 2020/Q1 2019 change
| NET SALES
BY BANNER
|Q4 2019
|Total growth
|Organic growth1
|Same-store growth1
| Q1
2020
|Total growth
|Organic growth7
|Same-store growth1
|Monoprix
|1,232
|0.0%
|+0.9%
|+0.2%
|1,156
|+3.3%
|+2.3%
|+3.6%
|Supermarkets
|775
|-2.9%
|-2.5%
|+0.4%
|747
|+3.2%
|+4.9%
|+7.4%
|o/w Casino Supermarkets8
|737
|-3.3%
|-2.7%
|+0.4%
|711
|+3.2%
|+5.0%
|+7.5%
|Franprix
|386
|-4.9%
|-3.3%
|+0.6%
|412
|+8.0%
|+7.8%
|+12.6%
| Convenience
& Other9
|607
|-9.6%
|-4.8%
|-1.0%
|622
|-1.5%
|+3.0%
|+9.5%
|o/w Convenience10
|297
|-1.3%
|-1.4%
|-0.3%
|336
|+8.8%
|+7.8%
|+11.5%
|Hypermarkets
|1,164
|-6.3%
|-0.2%
|-0.5%
|948
|-10.0%
|-0.7%
|+1.7%
|o/w Géant2
|1,110
|-6.6%
|-0.2%
|-0.7%
|900
|-10.9%
|-1.3%
|+1.5%
|o/w food
|720
|-12.7%
|n.a.
|-0.5%
|631
|-9.1%
|n.a.
|+2.9%
|o/w non-food
|158
|-3.4%
|n.a.
|-4.2%
|97
|-18.8%
|n.a.
|-8.1%
|FRANCE RETAIL
|4,164
|-4.3%
|-1.2%
|0.0%
|3,885
|-0.6%
|+3.1%
|+5.8%
In France, total sales for the quarter came to €3,885m, an increase of +5.8% on a same-store basis. In France, urban banners, convenience and E-commerce have been in particularly high demand since the lockdown began on 17 March. The E-commerce business recorded same-store growth of +43% for the quarter, and a threefold increase in activity over the last four weeks11, particularly led by home delivery, Drive and click & collect solutions.
In the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, the banners are mobilising their resources to meet the food supply needs of communities while also protecting the health of employees and customers:
Business review by banner:
GreenYellow
First-quarter 2020 confirmed GreenYellow’s growth momentum in its photovoltaic and energy efficiency businesses, with further diversification of its customer portfolio in all geographies (including Groupe SEB in Colombia, Valeo in Thailand, and four new projects in Madagascar).
Data & Data Center
RelevanC (Data) continued to enjoy good momentum. Its gross sales under banner reached €20m, an increase of +92% for the quarter led by advertising. The Retail Tech business notably rolled out its paperless catalogue offering.
ScaleMax (Data Center) acquired new customers during the quarter, signing contracts with startups Flying Whales and Ascendance Flight Technology. In addition, Casino took part in the €6m fundraising of Qarnot computing, its partner in the ScaleMax joint venture and a high-performance computing specialist.
Cdiscount
In the current environment, Cdiscount is fully operational and has reported solid current trading in recent weeks:
In Q1, Cdiscount’s GMV totalled €900m, which was stable for the quarter15. Business rebounded in March after a difficult start to the year for the market as a whole due to the shorter winter sales season and a slowdown in the marketplace over the first two months following containment measures, first in China and then in Europe.
The international platform continued to expand, with GMV up +57%. Cdiscount has 73 connected websites, i.e., 26 more than at end-2019, and delivers in 25 European countries.
|Key figures16
|Q1 2019
|Q1 2020
| Reported
growth3
| Organic
growth2
|GMV total including tax17
|906
|900
|-0.7%
|0.0%
|o/w direct sales
|493
|452
|-8.3%
|o/w marketplace sales
|280
|285
|+1.5%
|Marketplace contribution (%)
|35.9%
|38.3%
|+2.4 pts
|Net sales (in €m)
|527
|493
|-6.4%
|-5.7%
|Traffic (millions of visits)
|255
|247
|-3.2%
|Mobile traffic contribution (%)
|68.4%
|72.2%
|+3.8 pts
|Active customers (millions)18
|9.1
|9.1
|+0.9%
Cnova provided a detailed report on its Q1 net sales on 17 April 2020.
Latam Retail
Sales19 at the Group's businesses in Latin America (GPA Food and Éxito) rose by +8.5% on a same-store basis and +14.0% on an organic basis this quarter, marked by an acceleration in sales in the last two weeks of March in all formats due to the Covid-19 epidemic.
In this context, the Group has implemented measures in all of its geographies and banners to protect its customers and employees, including at GPA the distribution of face masks and hydro-alcoholic gels to employees, and the installation of panels and distance lines at checkouts.
The Covid-19 epidemic has had an impact on sales across all geographies and banners from mid-March (14-31 March). In-store sales increased by +16% and food E-commerce saw a +150% increase in orders over the period. Food delivery solutions James Delivery and Cheftime recorded very strong levels of business, with increases in the number of orders of +862% and +90%, respectively.
The banner reaffirmed its store expansion, renovation and conversion plan, whose schedule will be adjusted depending on the Covid-19 crisis.
GPA released a detailed report on its Q1 net sales on 22 April 2020.
The Éxito Group will provide a detailed report on its results on 4 May 2020.
1 Organic and same-store changes exclude fuel and calendar effects. Net sales and total and organic growth are impacted by the store disposals and closures carried out in 2019
2 Data over the last 4 weeks, as at 20 April 2020, excluding Vindémia
3 Data since the beginning of April, as at 20 April 2020, based on placed orders
4 Cnova provided a detailed report on its Q1 net sales on 17 April 2020
5 Excluding fuel and calendar effects
6 Data published by the subsidiary
7 Excluding fuel and calendar effects
8 Excluding Codim stores in Corsica: 8 supermarkets and 4 hypermarkets
9 Other: mainly Vindémia, Geimex and Cafeterias
10 Net sales on a same-store basis include the same-store performance of franchised stores
11 Data over the last 4 weeks, as at 20 April 2020
12 Data over the last 4 weeks, as at 20 April 2020
13 See data from Nielsen and Kantar panelists
14 Data since the beginning of April, as at 20 April 2020, based on placed orders
15 Organic growth: the figures include showroom sales and services but exclude sales of technical goods and home category sales made in Casino Group hypermarkets and supermarkets (total exclusion impact of +0.7 pts on GMV growth)
16 Unaudited data published by Cnova NV. The reported figures present all revenues generated by Cdiscount, including its technical goods sales in the Casino Group’s hypermarkets and supermarkets
17 Gross merchandise volume (GMV) includes sales of merchandise, other revenues and the marketplace’s sales volume based on confirmed and shipped orders, including tax, and the sales volume of services
18 Active customers at the end of March having purchased at least once through Cdiscount sites and app during the previous 12 months
19 Consolidated net sales was impacted by a -14,5% currency effect
20 Data published by the subsidiary
