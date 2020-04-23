Company Announcement No. 06/2020



Copenhagen, 23 April 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Athena Investments A/S was held today, and the following was resolved:

The shareholders at the General Meeting adopted the Board of Directors’ report on the activities, the Annual Report for 2019 and the distribution of the result for the year as proposed in the Financial Statements.

The shareholders at the General Meeting also adopted the proposed remuneration policy for the Board of Directors and the Management Board.

The Board of Director was authorised to let the Company acquire treasury shares until the next annual general meeting.

Moreover, the proposed amendments of the articles 5 and 9 of the articles of association regarding: i) amending the name and CVR number of the registrar keeping the Company's shareholders register and ii) amending the standard agenda of the annual general meeting, were approved.

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini, Jean-Marc Janailhac, Michèle Bellon and Valerio Andreoli Bonazzi were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors subsequently elected Peter Høstgaard-Jensen as its Chairman and Sigieri Diaz della Vittoria Pallavicini as its Deputy Chairman.

The shareholders at the General Meeting adopted the proposal of the annual remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2020 to be allocated on the basis of the following amounts:

Fee to the chairman: EUR 60,000

Fee to the deputy chairman: EUR 50,000

Fee to each ordinary board member: EUR 30,000

The shareholders re-appointed Ernst & Young as the Company’s auditors.

The Board of Directors

Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel.: +45 40 10 88 71

Alessandro Reitelli, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02

