Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 14th, 2020
Paris, April 23rd, 2020
The shareholders of the Company are advised that given the confinement measures enacted by French authorities in response to the Covid-19 sanitary crisis and in accordance with the ordinance n°2020-321 dated March 25th, 2020, the Combined General Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at 2pm CET without the physical presence of the Shareholders. The Shareholders’ Meeting will be webcast live and will be available on JCDecaux’s website: www.jcdecaux.com.
The notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting has been published on April 8th, 2020 in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n°43.
The documents and information referred to in articles R. 225-73-1, L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on Company’s website at https://www.jcdecaux.com/events/jcdecaux-sa-general-meeting-will-be-held-may-14-2020-without-physical-presence-shareholders.
For further information, please contact:
Arnaud COURTIAL
Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
Sainte Apolline
78378 PLAISIR
Phone: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93
Email: arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com
