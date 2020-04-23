Information concerning the availability of all the explanatory documentation to the Combined General Meeting to be held on May 14th, 2020

Paris, April 23rd, 2020

The shareholders of the Company are advised that given the confinement measures enacted by French authorities in response to the Covid-19 sanitary crisis and in accordance with the ordinance n°2020-321 dated March 25th, 2020, the Combined General Meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14th, 2020 at 2pm CET without the physical presence of the Shareholders. The Shareholders’ Meeting will be webcast live and will be available on JCDecaux’s website: www.jcdecaux.com .

The notice to shareholders (Avis de réunion) which included the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the practical details regarding attendance and voting rights at the General Meeting has been published on April 8th, 2020 in the BALO (French official legal announcement publication) n°43.

The documents and information referred to in articles R. 225-73-1, L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available on Company’s website at https://www.jcdecaux.com/events/jcdecaux-sa-general-meeting-will-be-held-may-14-2020-without-physical-presence-shareholders .

For further information, please contact:

Arnaud COURTIAL

Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication

Sainte Apolline

78378 PLAISIR

Phone: +33 (0)1 30 79 79 93

Email: arnaud.courtial@jcdecaux.com

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2019 revenue: €3,890m

Present in 3,890 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

A daily audience of more than 890 million people in more than 80 countries

13,210 employees

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

1 st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good index and the MSCI and CDP ‘A List’ rankings

1,061,630 advertising panels worldwide

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (517,800 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with more than 160 airports and 270 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (379,970 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (136,750 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (636,620 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (260,700 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (69,490 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (22,760 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (15,510 advertising panels)

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

