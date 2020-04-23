SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recent online sales meeting, Corcoran Global Living announced the firm’s first quarter Top Producers for the Marin region.



Scoring Highest Dollar Volume-Individual Agent is Holly Welch. She also takes the prize for Largest Sale Representing Sellers. Welch is an active member in her community, having served in various capacities for the Bay Area Discovery Museum, Ross Valley Nursery and Kentfield Schools. Prior to her very successful real estate career, she enjoyed 10 years in sales and property management. She may be reached at holly.welch@corcorangl.com or 415.730.6168.

The Highest Dollar Volume-Team award goes to Domain Marin, led by Andrew Roth. Roth began his real estate career in 1991 on the finance side and moved seamlessly through the various aspects of the business, creating the flourishing success he now enjoys. Greenbrae is home for Roth and his family where they enjoy the many advantages of the Marin lifestyle. He is available at andrew@rothrealestate.com or 415.786.6548.

Kimberly Hering takes the prize for Largest Sale Representing Buyers. Hering’s background includes 15 years as a Senior Vice President in a Wall Street firm, and her fiscal acuity has served her well in her real estate career, including several years with Alain Pinel Realtors. She is a long-time Marin resident with many volunteer hours invested in her community. She may be contacted at khering@corcorangl.com or 415.699.1617.

Highest Number of Transactions-Individual Agent goes to Erinn Millar. She is a native Marin County resident with an extensive cosmopolitan background, having received her education both at UC Davis and the National University of Ireland, Maynooth, and married in a small fishing village in Spain. Her volunteer efforts include Ireland’s first children’s hospice as well as safe housing in Guatemala (Home for a Home). Find her at erinn.millar@corcorangl.com or 415.328.4143.

The Highest Number of Transactions-Team is a tie this quarter between Team O’Brien and Domain Marin. Team O’Brien (David O’Brien and Deirdre O’Brien) consistently ranks in the top producer category. Bay Area natives, Marin County has been their home for over 12 years. With expertise across the gamut of real estate specialties, the team is fully equipped to provide the ultimate positive experience for clients. Team O’Brien may be reached at realtordavido@gmail.com or 415.342.1968. As previously mentioned, Domain Marin is led by Andrew Roth.

“It is gratifying that even in this difficult time, we can appreciate and acknowledge the success of these commendable agents,” commented Jenn Pfeiffer, Marin Sales Manager. “We encourage everyone to stay positive, be safe and look forward to coming out the other side of our shelter-in-place.”

