MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy™ Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, received two (2) awards in the Great Lakes Graphics Association (GLGA)’s 2020 Graphics Excellence Awards competition. The judging was conducted on March 10-11, 2020, by a team of independent judges. The GEA competition is one of the largest printing competitions in the nation.



Glenroy won the Best of Category Award in the category of “Flexo-Wide Web, Process” for Original Superfood Creamer ® and the Award of Excellence in the category of “Flexo-Wide Web, Process” for Unsweetened Superfood Creamer ® .

According to Mark Acree, Glenroy’s printing manager, “We have a great team at Glenroy that’s focused on quality and efficiency. We have something to really be proud of considering the competition from many package printing companies during this year’s Graphics Excellence Awards.”

A panel of out-of-state judges with extensive experience in printing and print production was brought in to examine the work. Each entry was judged on its own merit in a category with similar printed pieces. The judging criteria included registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast or softness, finishing, bindery, and overall visual impact.

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of sustainable flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, animal health and pet care, medical device and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

Editorial Contact

Ken Brunnbauer

800-824-1482

ken.brunnbauer@glenroy.com

www.glenroy.com