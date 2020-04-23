Paris, April 23rd 2020 – 6:00 pm CEST– Pixium Vision (FR0011950641 - ALPIX), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, today announces the appointment of two new senior advisors on research, clinical and patient matters to support Pixium Vision strategic development of its Prima System for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Dr Lisa Olmos de Koo, MD, MBA has been appointed Chief Medical Advisor. She will provide strategic advice on clinical trials, patient management and general clinical practice. Dr Olmos de Koo, a retinal surgeon and Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at University of Washington in Seattle, brings 20 years of clinical and academic experience and a special interest in ophthalmic education. Her expertise and network in the US ophthalmology market will be a considerable asset to Pixium Vision, which started a US feasibility study of the Prima System last year and is progressively scaling up operations there.

Ophthalmologist Dr Sandra Montezuma, MD, Associate Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Neurosciences of the University of Minnesota, is appointed Clinical Advisor. Dr Montezuma has extensive expertise in providing medical and surgical care for all retina diseases and will focus on product development in collaboration with Pixium Vision research and development team.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome two such experienced clinicians as Lisa and Sandra to the Pixium Vision team, where their background and skills will be a significant advantage in the execution of our clinical studies especially in the US market and guidance in our product development roadmap. They will provide valuable expertise as Pixium Vision progresses the Prima System into the PRIMAvera pivotal trial and towards the market,” said Lloyd Diamond, Chief Executive Officer of Pixium Vision.

“I am very excited to join the Pixium Vision team and this patient-centric project, as the Prima System has demonstrated very positive clinical data after 18-24 months and has clear potential to be of benefit to society, especially the vulnerable dry AMD population”

” said Dr Lisa Olmos de Koo.

“I have been involved in the development of other retinal implants and of all of these, the Prima System appears to show the best visual acuity improvements. I have worked with the dry AMD population and am fully convinced that the Prima System can bring hope back to these patients by restoring vision. I look forward to helping the team further enhance the Prima System for the benefit of patients,” said Dr Sandra Montezuma.

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

